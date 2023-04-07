Jason Isbell reflects on how the pandemic has changed his daily life in a new documentary clip (exclusive)





Jason Isbell: Running with eyes closedairs April 7 on HBO and HBO Max HBO Max Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires The pandemic has made Jason Isbel literally stop and smell the roses. The 44-year-old singer-songwriter will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life and recording process in the upcoming HBO documentary Jason Isbell: Running with eyes closedand in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, he and his family grapple with the effects of COVID-19 on daily life. The clip begins with Isbell’s wife, fellow musician Amanda Shirecaring for chickens in a chicken coop with their girl mercy7. A clip of Isbell and Shires, 41, interviewed together shows the star expressing her frustrations at how the pandemic has shrunk their life together. “Usually she goes somewhere and I go somewhere and then we come back together and compare experiences. And now all of a sudden it has stopped,” he says. “The ways we used to celebrate being alive are no longer available to us now.” The “Cover Me Up” singer adds that while they’ve found ways to adapt, it’s not ideal for him as nature writer Henry David Thoreau raved about. HBO Max Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires “The ways we used to celebrate being alive are not available to us now,” he says. “So we celebrate being alive by catching fireflies, watching skunks, picking flowers and weeding the garden. That’s not Thoreau, I’m not saying that’s how humans should live. I don’t like that.” Still, Isbell seems to have found a silver lining; although he says he was never a “stop and look at the bird’s nest type guy”, he now considers himself “an egg counter”. The documentary, which chronicles the making of Isbell’s 2020 album Meetings“connects the dots from his childhood in rural Alabama to battling alcoholism during his time with the band Drive-By Truckers, to the current state of his marriage”, while acknowledging “the crucial role that music has played in his life, the outlet he provides for his artistry and the comfort it brings him in difficult times,” according to a press release. The story continues Related:Jason Isbell’s New Documentary Gives Insight into His Musical Process: Watch the Trailer HBO Max A trailer for the film features him in the studio and at home with Mercy and Shires, whom he married in 2013. “Most people don’t go to work with their wives,” he says in one clip, and in another he vents his frustrations with his 11 years of sobriety: “When I have a hard day, I can’t just go home and have a drink. There’s no escape for me. Related:Amanda Shires Opens Up Honestly About the Challenges of Marriage and Motherhood on Her New Album: ‘Life Ain’t Easy’ Isbell will release her new album Weathervaneswith his band The 400 Unit on June 9. Jason Isbell: Running with eyes closedairs April 7 on HBO and HBO Max. For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter ! Read the original article at People.

