Entertainment
Salmon Arm’s Bollywood Bang fundraiser attracts attention but no pause on facility rentals
Salmon Arm Council will not support a request from the Bollywood Bang fundraiser to help defray the cost of using the Shaw Centre.
In a March 14 letter to the board, organizers Sunny Dhaliwal and Mark Schneider noted that in 2019 the event raised $188,000 for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.
“This year we’ve expanded the event and are looking to raise the 2019 donation bar with the goal of raising $200,000 for the Salmon Arm Hospital and Rotary Club.”
They said the funds raised from the event on May 6 this year will help improve the hospital’s emergency room process, flow and staffing.
Asking for the city’s assistance with facility rental, which includes three-day rental of Hucul Pond (May 5, 6, and 7) and other fees totaling $5,155, they said that every penny saved would go directly to helping the community.
While board members expressed their appreciation for the fundraiser, they expressed their reasons for the “no”.
Com. Debbie Cannon, board representative for the Shuswap Recreation Society, said: “While this is a great fundraiser, we have to put this policy in place because every group that organizes a fundraiser wants that the recreation company forgives the rental of the facility. .”
She said the council might be able to help through its council initiatives fund, but she wanted to hear from other council members.
Com. Louise Wallace Richmond pointed out that the facility is an expensive operation to run and costs everyone money – “people who go to fundraisers, people who don’t, people who swim, people who don’t…”
She said that while she greatly appreciates the work of the group and many others who raise money for important community initiatives, “you don’t ask us for money, you ask your neighbours.”
She said she thinks people who attend fundraisers would expect a portion of the ticket price to pay for the facility.
Mayor Alan Harrison raised two points. First, the city provides approximately $60,000 for grants that the Shuswap Community Foundation disburses for the city, with an application deadline of December 31 each year.
“I encourage any non-profit group that has things they want to support to make sure they apply. There are no guarantees – the Shuswap Community Foundation would make decisions on how much money would be awarded.
Second, he said that if the city gives relief for a fundraiser, “essentially what we’re saying to the taxpayer is that we think you should donate to this and we take your money and we let’s put it there.”
He said that’s because the funds need to be replaced and the city would have to find the money from elsewhere.
“I don’t feel right telling someone else, my neighbor, that’s where you should give your money…I don’t think I should be making that decision for anyone else.”
He said he had tickets to the event, so he feels like he made a donation.
Cannon asked if a letter could be sent directing the organizers to apply to the community foundation for a grant aid. City staff agreed to write a letter.
martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
#Salmon ArmRecreationSalmon Arm Council
|
Sources
2/ https://www.saobserver.net/news/salmon-arms-bollywood-bang-fundraiser-draws-appreciation-but-no-break-on-facility-rental/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book
- Obama’s shooting tips for Stephen Curry
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60
- At the age of 20, Harvey emerges as the young American hockey star 102.3 KRMG
- NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite
- Purdue Ag Week to Celebrate Indiana, International Agriculture
- Donald Trump gets a boost from millennial polls