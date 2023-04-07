Salmon Arm’s Bollywood Bang fundraiser attracts attention but no pause on facility rentals

Salmon Arm Council will not support a request from the Bollywood Bang fundraiser to help defray the cost of using the Shaw Centre.

In a March 14 letter to the board, organizers Sunny Dhaliwal and Mark Schneider noted that in 2019 the event raised $188,000 for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

“This year we’ve expanded the event and are looking to raise the 2019 donation bar with the goal of raising $200,000 for the Salmon Arm Hospital and Rotary Club.”

They said the funds raised from the event on May 6 this year will help improve the hospital’s emergency room process, flow and staffing.

Asking for the city’s assistance with facility rental, which includes three-day rental of Hucul Pond (May 5, 6, and 7) and other fees totaling $5,155, they said that every penny saved would go directly to helping the community.

While board members expressed their appreciation for the fundraiser, they expressed their reasons for the “no”.

Com. Debbie Cannon, board representative for the Shuswap Recreation Society, said: “While this is a great fundraiser, we have to put this policy in place because every group that organizes a fundraiser wants that the recreation company forgives the rental of the facility. .”

She said the council might be able to help through its council initiatives fund, but she wanted to hear from other council members.

Com. Louise Wallace Richmond pointed out that the facility is an expensive operation to run and costs everyone money – “people who go to fundraisers, people who don’t, people who swim, people who don’t…”

She said that while she greatly appreciates the work of the group and many others who raise money for important community initiatives, “you don’t ask us for money, you ask your neighbours.”

She said she thinks people who attend fundraisers would expect a portion of the ticket price to pay for the facility.

Mayor Alan Harrison raised two points. First, the city provides approximately $60,000 for grants that the Shuswap Community Foundation disburses for the city, with an application deadline of December 31 each year.

“I encourage any non-profit group that has things they want to support to make sure they apply. There are no guarantees – the Shuswap Community Foundation would make decisions on how much money would be awarded.

Second, he said that if the city gives relief for a fundraiser, “essentially what we’re saying to the taxpayer is that we think you should donate to this and we take your money and we let’s put it there.”

He said that’s because the funds need to be replaced and the city would have to find the money from elsewhere.

“I don’t feel right telling someone else, my neighbor, that’s where you should give your money…I don’t think I should be making that decision for anyone else.”

He said he had tickets to the event, so he feels like he made a donation.

Cannon asked if a letter could be sent directing the organizers to apply to the community foundation for a grant aid. City staff agreed to write a letter.

