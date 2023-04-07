Entertainment
Celebrate National Beer Day at one of these New Bedford breweries
Beer lovers, unite.national beer dayis Friday, April 7, and Greater New Bedford has some fun places you can celebrate and start the weekend off with a chill.
National Beer Day marks the end of Prohibition in the United States thanks to the Cullen-Harrison Act, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. Today, it has become a celebration of beers brewed in the States -United.
According toMassachusetts Brewers Guildthere are over 200 operating breweries in the Commonwealth.Mass. Brew Bros.notes that there are over 150 breweries to visit in the Bay State.
There are three such breweries in the Greater New Bedford area ready to help you celebrate National Beer Day:
Beer, food trucks and free concerts
In the lanes of Westport, not far from Horseneck Beach at 98 Horseneck Road, you can head to the picturesqueBuzzards Bay Brewerya family favorite in the region for 25 years.
Mark National Beer Day with two new beers from Buzzards Bay, Horseneck Haze, a New England-grown, New England-style IPA, and Dumpling Rock Bock, a lager that took four months to make.
According to their website, Dumpling Rock Bock is a richly layered tribute to local malt, smooth and with a clean graham cracker crust, hints of caramel and a slightly sweet finish; Horseneck is brewed with local malts and hops, with aromas of mellow white grapefruit, white flowers and citrus, finished with light caramel, hints of toffee and fresh bread.
Buzzards Bay currently offers four beers on tap at their bar and five more available in cans. Two are available year-round, the Golden Flounder and the Buzzards Bay IPA, and everything else rotates seasonally.
Don’t miss the sensational summer program at Buzzard Bay, they offer free concerts and food truck events.
Breweries, beach atmosphere and live music
Known for live music and a good time Cisco Brewers New Bedford is a one stop entertainment complex. Basking in the sun and sand at 1482 East Rodney French Blvd., there’s no shortage of bars, seven to be exact, a restaurant with daily specials and of course daily music during the summer months from Friday, April 28.
With five year-old and three season beers to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding one that suits your beer palette. The brewery has Wondering Haze, Gray Lady, Whale’s Tale, Shark Tracker and Gripah all the time and every season you can sip a specialty like Summer Rays, Pumple Drumkin or Cold Wave.
Shark Tracker is more than a hardworking, light and crisp lager, proceeds from this beer directly support OCEANRCH for white shark research. If you want a little fruit with your beer try the Gripah, a grapefruit IPA or according to their website is the meeting of citrus and tropical hops for a sweet yet tangy slice of island life.
Cisco Brewery should be on your list this summer with its summer beer garden, games, entertainment, restaurants and more.
Lagers, ales and fresh seafood
In the heart of downtown New Bedford Moby Dick Brewing Co.not only brews ales and lagers on-site, but serves them alongside fresh seafood and classic New England dishes.
In a restored 1927 building at 16 S. Water St., you can soak up New Bedford history and enjoy the ocean breeze while sipping on one of their draft beers.
The beers currently on sale are Simple Sailor, Ishm-Ale, The Pulpit, Quick Eternity and Glorious Goney. Two new beers were introduced last week Crows Nest and The Doubloon. Get ready to jump into spring with Crow’s Nest, a crisp lager with strawberry juice; or try The Doubloon, a Munich Dark lager with aromas of toast or pumpernickel dominated by the rich, complex flavor of Munich malt.
Stroll the cobblestone streets to learn about the history of Whaling City, then stop at Moby Dick Brewing for dinner and a beer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.southcoasttoday.com/story/entertainment/2023/04/06/celebrate-national-beer-day-at-one-of-these-new-bedford-breweries/70079284007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book
- Obama’s shooting tips for Stephen Curry
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60
- At the age of 20, Harvey emerges as the young American hockey star 102.3 KRMG
- NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite
- Purdue Ag Week to Celebrate Indiana, International Agriculture
- Donald Trump gets a boost from millennial polls