Celebrate National Beer Day at one of these New Bedford breweries

Beer lovers, unite.national beer dayis Friday, April 7, and Greater New Bedford has some fun places you can celebrate and start the weekend off with a chill.

National Beer Day marks the end of Prohibition in the United States thanks to the Cullen-Harrison Act, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. Today, it has become a celebration of beers brewed in the States -United.

According toMassachusetts Brewers Guildthere are over 200 operating breweries in the Commonwealth.Mass. Brew Bros.notes that there are over 150 breweries to visit in the Bay State.

There are three such breweries in the Greater New Bedford area ready to help you celebrate National Beer Day:

Beer, food trucks and free concerts

In the lanes of Westport, not far from Horseneck Beach at 98 Horseneck Road, you can head to the picturesqueBuzzards Bay Brewerya family favorite in the region for 25 years.

Mark National Beer Day with two new beers from Buzzards Bay, Horseneck Haze, a New England-grown, New England-style IPA, and Dumpling Rock Bock, a lager that took four months to make.

According to their website, Dumpling Rock Bock is a richly layered tribute to local malt, smooth and with a clean graham cracker crust, hints of caramel and a slightly sweet finish; Horseneck is brewed with local malts and hops, with aromas of mellow white grapefruit, white flowers and citrus, finished with light caramel, hints of toffee and fresh bread.

Buzzards Bay currently offers four beers on tap at their bar and five more available in cans. Two are available year-round, the Golden Flounder and the Buzzards Bay IPA, and everything else rotates seasonally.

Don’t miss the sensational summer program at Buzzard Bay, they offer free concerts and food truck events.

Breweries, beach atmosphere and live music

Known for live music and a good time Cisco Brewers New Bedford is a one stop entertainment complex. Basking in the sun and sand at 1482 East Rodney French Blvd., there’s no shortage of bars, seven to be exact, a restaurant with daily specials and of course daily music during the summer months from Friday, April 28.

With five year-old and three season beers to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding one that suits your beer palette. The brewery has Wondering Haze, Gray Lady, Whale’s Tale, Shark Tracker and Gripah all the time and every season you can sip a specialty like Summer Rays, Pumple Drumkin or Cold Wave.

Shark Tracker is more than a hardworking, light and crisp lager, proceeds from this beer directly support OCEANRCH for white shark research. If you want a little fruit with your beer try the Gripah, a grapefruit IPA or according to their website is the meeting of citrus and tropical hops for a sweet yet tangy slice of island life.

Cisco Brewery should be on your list this summer with its summer beer garden, games, entertainment, restaurants and more.

Lagers, ales and fresh seafood

In the heart of downtown New Bedford Moby Dick Brewing Co.not only brews ales and lagers on-site, but serves them alongside fresh seafood and classic New England dishes.

In a restored 1927 building at 16 S. Water St., you can soak up New Bedford history and enjoy the ocean breeze while sipping on one of their draft beers.

The beers currently on sale are Simple Sailor, Ishm-Ale, The Pulpit, Quick Eternity and Glorious Goney. Two new beers were introduced last week Crows Nest and The Doubloon. Get ready to jump into spring with Crow’s Nest, a crisp lager with strawberry juice; or try The Doubloon, a Munich Dark lager with aromas of toast or pumpernickel dominated by the rich, complex flavor of Munich malt.

Stroll the cobblestone streets to learn about the history of Whaling City, then stop at Moby Dick Brewing for dinner and a beer.