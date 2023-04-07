The comedy guest actor’s Emmy predictions are now open!





The Gold Derby prediction center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Comedy Guest Actor category. We’ve compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest actor races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added over the coming months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now! Of last year’s six nominees, only Nathan Lane (“Only Murders in the Building”) is eligible to return. After six previous nominations in guest acting categories on series ranging from “Frasier” and “Mad About You” to “Modern Family” and the drama “The Good Wife,” Lane finally won his first Primetime Emmy of the year. last for the first season of ‘Only Murders’ as criminal Teddy Dimas. Two of the shows that gained spots last year — ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and ‘Hacks’ — failed to air new episodes on time , while others from “Saturday Night Live” and “Ted Lasso” did not reappear or were bumped to the supporting category. SEE Comedy guest actress Emmy predictions are now open! Which artists do you choose? In their absences, new series will look to make their mark with their first nominations. In its first season, “The Bear” could land offers for Jon Berntal like Carmi (Jeremy Allen White) late brother, Joel McHale as a Michelin-starred, four-time Emmy-nominated tyrannical former boss Oliver Platt as a family friend and money lender. Rian Johnson‘Poker Face,’ meanwhile, features celebrity guests every week, and highlights from its first season include last year’s nominee for guest drama actor. Adrian Brodytwo-time Emmy winner Joseph Gordon-Levittlegend Nick Nolteand others. Many returning series also have strong rosters of potential guest contestants. “Abbott Elementary” welcomed two familiar faces from its first season – Zack Fox as Janine (Quinta Brunson) ex-boyfriend and larry owens like that of Jacob (Chris Perfecti) current boyfriend – and featured the three-time Emmy nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. as a rival charter school to Abbott. The Final Season Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Features The Return Of The Two Luke Kirbywinner in this category in 2019, and Milo Ventimiglia, three times nominated for “This Is Us”. This year, Nathan Lane’s on-screen son james caverley could also earn his first nomination for his bravery performance ‘Only Murders,’ and a further nomination can’t be ruled out for the former Comedy Guest Actor winner. Kat Williams for “Atlanta”, neither. SEE Emmy predictions: Quinta Brunson vs. Christina Applegate in odds for Best Comedy Actress Of course, the sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” has no shortage of competing animated hosts. Last year, Jerrod Carmichael landed a name for his turn at the helm, and this year’s list includes the Oscar nominee Austin Butlertwo-time guest actor winner Dave Chappellecandidate Michael B. Jordanthe unequaled duo Steve Martin And Martin runs (Remember when Tina Fey And Amy Poehler won as a couple in 2016), and the Mandalorian himself, Peter Pascal. The historic sketch variety series has won seven times in this category, the most recent for Chappelle in 2021. Below, check out the full list of Comedy Guest Actor nominees currently in our prediction center: Abbott Elementary School–Zack Fox

Abbott Elementary – Leslie Odom, Jr.

Abbott Elementary School–Larry Owens

Atlanta–Katt Williams

The Bear – Jon Bernthal

The Bear – Joel McHale

The Bear – Oliver Platt

League of Their Own – Nick Offerman

Lucky Hank – Kyle MacLachlan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Luke Kirby

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Milo Ventimiglia

Only Murders in the Building – James Caverly

Only Murders in the Building – Nathan Lane

Poker Face – Adrien Brody

Poker Face – Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Poker Face – Lil Rel Howery

Poker face – Nick Nolte

Poker face – Ron Perlman

Poker Face – Colton Ryan

She-Hulk – Mark Ruffalo

Saturday Night Live – Austin Butler

Saturday Night Live – Dave Chappelle

Saturday Night Live – Michael B. Jordan

Saturday Night Live – Steve Martin / Martin Short

Saturday Night Live – Pedro Pascal

Wednesday – Fred Armisen

Wednesday – Luiz Guzman

What we do in the shadows – Nick Kroll PREDICT 2023 Emmy nominations through July 12 Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up to date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak out and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why?

