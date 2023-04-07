NC Film Studio | New NC movie studio Ascent Studios has Hollywood-sized hopes in Spring Hope; Lights, cameras, action

Downtown Spring Hope has no look like the next Burbank or Universal City. But its mayor, Kyle Pritchard, says big things are on the way soon.

“The number of jobs is incalculable at this point, but it will be huge,” Pritchard said.

It refers to the construction of a new Hollywood-style movie studio just outside of downtown Spring Hope. When completed, the complex will be 170,000 square feet in size and will be spread over six production stages and 200 acres of land.

The new company, called Ascent Studios, plans to launch its first film soon – hoping to complete the Spring Hope project by the end of the year.

Hollywood-style movie studio rising just outside of downtown Spring Hope, NC. (Photo: Ascension Studios)

It’s directed by Spring Hope resident Devin Keaton and filmmaker Rob Rippberger.

“We spent a few days in Spring Hope, thinking about possibilities and looking at different locations,” Rippberger said. “And we realized there really wasn’t a major studio in and around Raleigh. Not yet.”

Pritchard, who is pushing for new legislation that would make poorer, more rural counties attractive for movie studio development, says Spring Hope is the leader in that part of the state.

“We are leading the way, in Spring Hope, with Ascent Studios, and House Bill 301to open up Hollywood and the film industry to other counties that want to join,” he said.

1500 town residents say they are excited about investing in their community.

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Terri Griffin. “Spring Hope needs something like this. Spring Hope is a beautiful town, it’s a wonderful town but we need something like this. I think it’s great.”