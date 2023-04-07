Entertainment
Port Townsend author launches third novel
PORT TOWNSEND — “Halfway to You” is the story of two women: Maggie, a young journalist, and Ann, the famous author whom she plans to interview.
Their time together is a torturous road, as the author initially refuses to let the reporter record her for the podcast she produces. But as the story unfolds, it reveals a lot: lies, secrets, love, romance, and, finally, the truth about the connection between women.
These two criss-cross the country and the globe: to Venice and Rome, Italy; Santorini, Greece; Chiang Mai and Bangkok, Thailand; Colorado; New York; Oregon and finally on the island of San Juan, where the interview takes place.
This is a book written in 2020, when the author, who loves to travel, couldn’t.
“Halfway to You” is the third novel by Port Townsend writer Nicole J. Persun, who uses the pseudonym Jennifer Gold. She will give a lecture, answer questions and sign copies at a 5:30 p.m. launch party Saturday at Imprint Bookstore, 820 Water St., in one of the store’s first in-person events in years. From Lake Union Publishing, the novel is available in paperback, e-book, and audiobook.
Like Gold’s first and second novels, 2019’s “The Ingredients of Us” and early 2020’s “Keep Me Afloat,” “Halfway” explores what people do for love. It also delves into the mistakes lovers make – oh, the biggies – and the second chances given to them. The author has received comments that “these characters seem real; they are people with flaws,” which she considers “a huge, huge compliment.”
Ann Fawkes, the eldest heroine of the new book, follows the man she loves across Europe, to have a long-distance relationship with him after he returns to the United States. As their relationship develops, Ann wants to get closer to him, but both partners have reasons to hold back.
Gold explores a theme that fascinates her: distance, both emotional and physical.
“I was writing this during the pandemic,” she said, “when I haven’t seen my friends and haven’t seen my family,” while living far out in the country in Quilcene.
Is it possible to be emotionally close while being separated by geography? Emotionally distant when in the same room? Yes to both; Gold lovers learn everything.
Gold wrote “Halfway” to be a book club book and included nine discussion questions about keeping secrets, lying, traveling, and types of love. She composed the questions with input from her editor, Alicia Clancy, and her literary agent, Michelle Richter, two women whom she thanks profusely in her acknowledgments. This novel has gone through many, many iterations, she notes.
Fortunately, “I love writing more than anything else in the world. It’s the thing that makes waking up at 5 a.m. worthwhile,” Gold said.
She offers advice to other writers. “Turn within. And understand why you’re doing it in the first place,” and when you have that reason in mind, find the joy that goes with it.
Gold’s sources of joy include travel, which she has been able to return to in recent months. She took a trip in December to Costa Rica, which could be the setting for her next novel.
Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer living in Port Townsend.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
