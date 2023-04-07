Hollywood mogul’s ‘Democrat’ daughter slams ‘liberal’ San Francisco after Cash App founder’s murder





Sara Foster, daughter of legendary musician David Foster, has disavowed ‘liberal politicians’ as details emerge about the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee. Lee, the 43-year-old founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco. Authorities have not identified a suspect in the attack. Foster shared a screenshot of an article containing photographs of Lee with her two children. “I have no words,” she wrote. “SF is a complete asshole. I’m a registered Democrat and I’m confident saying liberal politicians are ruining cities.” DAVID FOSTER’S DAUGHTER SARA SLAMS CALIFORNIA’S MASK WARRANTS AMID 2022 SUPER BOWL: GET YOUR S–T TOGETHER Foster added: “Disgusting. My heart breaks for this family.” CASH APP’S BOB LEE ON SAN FRANCISCO STREET BEGAGING FOR HELP MOMENTS AFTER DEADLY DAGGER: REPORT One image showed Lee hugging his two daughters. Lee smiled in another photo on his LinkedIn account. Representatives for Foster did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. In an “Ask Me Anything” conversation on Instagram last year, Foster shared his continued support for billionaire developer Rick Caruso in his failed bid to become mayor of Los Angeles. When asked if she would leave Los Angeles if Caruso’s opponent, then-Democratic U.S. Representative Karen Bass, won the race, she replied, “I was born and raised here, and I’m 100% certain that Karen Bass is totally unequipped to handle what’s going on in this town. I know she’s a nice person, but she’s not ready for this. The fashion designer is the second daughter of David Foster, a major record producer and songwriter known for working with Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Chicago, Kenny Loggins, Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Michael Buble, to n’ to name a few. KATHARINE MCPHEE, 39, AND DAVID FOSTER, 73, WANT MORE CHILDREN AFTER WELCOMING SON: David was married to Linda Thompson for 14 years and his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid, starred in “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” He remarried in 2019 and had a son with wife Katharine McPhee in 2021. Sara has two children with her longtime fiancé and former professional tennis player Thomas Haas. Lee left the Golden State in the fall due to public safety concerns and moved to Miami, Florida. He was back in the Bay Area on business this week when he was fatally stabbed in a residential area near the Financial District. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Local reports say Lee asked for help during 911 calls after the knife attack: “Help! Someone stabbed me,” he said. A driver apparently ignored his calls as he stumbled on a sidewalk near the Bay Bridge while clutching a wound in his side, according to crime scene surveillance footage obtained by the San Francisco Standard. Fox News Digital has not independently confirmed either recording. In a statement, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the department would not comment on the evidence in the case due to the ongoing investigation. “I would like to express my deepest condolences to Mr. Lee’s family, friends and loved ones,” he said. “There is no place for this kind of violent crime against anyone in our city.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/hollywood-mogul-democrat-daughter-sara-foster-slams-liberal-san-francisco-cash-app-founder-murder The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related