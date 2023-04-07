Entertainment
Woman’s lawsuit accuses ‘Shawshank Redemption’ actor Tim Robbins of tirade in front of employees
Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins is charged in a new lawsuit alleging pregnancy discrimination with delivering a tirade to employees of a theater company he co-founded.
Robbins is not a defendant in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought against Actor’s Gang Inc. by Matea Galeana, which also alleges wrongful termination, violations of California family rights law and various violations of the state labor code. The company’s former director of marketing and communications seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
A representative for Actor’s Gang did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit filed on Monday. The company’s website still lists Galeana as the contact person for media inquiries, even though her lawsuit says she was fired in late 2022.
Actor’s Gang was founded in 1981 by a group of actors, including 64-year-old West Covina-born Robbins. The lawsuit’s reference to the ‘Shawshank Redemption’ actor appears in a passage stating that last fall many company directors ‘became hostile’ and began ‘baseless’ accusing their work-from-home employees of not doing enough work.
“The defendants even made these employees feel guilty, on this basis, for them to return to the office of the defendants, claiming that the employees who worked from home were lazy and did not devote their working hours to real work, although such beliefs and accusations are without any basis,” the suit states.
No mandate was given to employees to return to the office, the lawsuit says.
Throughout the meeting, Robbins, the company’s creative director and board member, “yelled at the employees, accusing them of stealing money without any basis,” the lawsuit states without further details.
The meeting, while particularly hostile, was representative of the company’s toxic environment, according to the lawsuit.
According to Galeana, she was hired in October 2021 with an annual salary of $54,600, and her duties included using the latest digital marketing tools to increase production ticket sales, build community engagement, expand outreach audience and improve the company’s web, email and social media. presence.
Galeana spent more than $10,000 on a camera she used for work and was never reimbursed, the suit says. Although she was only required to work on weekdays, she also had to monitor social media on weekends, the lawsuit further states.
“By failing to record or compensate (Galeana) for her weekend work, the defendants unlawfully deprived her of her lawfully earned overtime pay at a rate of overtime pay,” the suit states.
Galeana became pregnant last July and underwent surgery in October after encountering difficulties in the process, according to the lawsuit, which further clarifies that the plaintiff requested sick leave.
“The defendants accepted the plaintiff’s request, but stopped paying her,” according to her complaint, which further indicates that management requested the return of her work computer, access keys and leave. -parking pass, including the request to return the computer while she was in labor. .
Galeana’s baby girl died four hours after giving birth on Nov. 9 and the plaintiff returned home the next day, the suit says.
“It was without a doubt one of the worst, if not the worst, moments in the plaintiff’s life,” the lawsuit states. “Yet, even knowing what (Galeana) had just been through the day before, and that the Complainant had been absolutely distraught, the Defendants continued to insist that the Complainant promptly return her laptop and passkey. “
Galeana responded that she could not immediately return the items as she was in the process of collecting the cremated remains of her deceased daughter, the lawsuit says.
Management told Galeana in December that she would have the option of not returning to work after her leave, but the complainant never received it and was told to apply for unemployment if she wanted to be paid, says the pursuit.
Galeana believes her dismissal was ‘primarily motivated’ by her pregnancy as well as her accommodation requests, according to her complaint, which further states that she has suffered financially and has also experienced ‘intense and profound emotional distress’ since that she lost her job.
Sources
https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/womans-lawsuit-accuses-shawshank-redemption-actor-tim-robbins-of-tirade-in-front-of-employees/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
