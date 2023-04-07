Mickey Mouse Balloon light-up keychain floats around Disney’s Hollywood Studios





Have you ever loved a Disney balloon so much that you wanted to keep it forever, without worrying about it exploding? We found a Mickey Mouse Balloon Light-Up Keychain at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that might just be the solution to your worries. Mickey Mouse Balloon Light-Up Keychain – $14.99 Now you can carry a Mickey Balloon everywhere you go with a new light-up Mickey Mouse Balloon Keychain. We got our first look at the Celebrity 5 & 10 store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While we’re used to finding our Mickey balloons at a vendor walking around the park, we were happy to find this light-up keychain version inside. A red inner balloon is shaped like Mickey Mouse and features the beloved Disney mascot front and center in white. The inner balloon is encased in a clear glass globe and has a matching red string hanging down. The keychain lights up like some of the traditional helium balloons sold throughout Walt Disney World. The top of the key ring has a silver clasp, making it easy to put your key ring in place. This Mickey Balloon keychain is a replica of the traditional helium balloons that are a favorite with guests throughout Walt Disney World Resort. These balloons have been sold at Walt Disney World since 1971 and have remained a fan favorite ever since. This keychain is the perfect Walt Disney World keepsake, allowing guests to keep their ball well beyond their day in the park. If you prefer the real thing, though, a new Disney100 balloon floats around Walt Disney World and it lights up too! Disney100 Light Up Balloon – $20 Earlier this week, we spotted the Disney100 Light-Up Balloon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom. The front of the ball features Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse inside the zeros in the “100” graphic. Mickey and Minnie don their formal platinum and purple 100th anniversary outfits. The Mickey balloon inside the clear globe is also “platinum” to go with the 100th anniversary color scheme. The balloon reads Disney 100 and features the Walt Disney World logo and slogan: The Most Magical Place on Earth. On the other side of the ball, Mickey and his pals Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, Donald and Tick and Tac are all dressed up and ready to celebrate in their 100th birthday outfits. In the background you can see a platinum outline of Cinderella’s Castle, as well as Tinkerbell in her 100th anniversary outfit and fireworks. The 100 Years of Wonder logo is also featured on the back of the ball. The balloons are $20 and light up with flashing colors when tapped. Do you prefer this Mickey Mouse balloon light-up keychain to the real thing or will you be keeping an eye out for the more traditional, yet equally special, Disney100 light-up balloon? Let us know what you think of our latest find in the comments below. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.

