Emily Ratajkowski Quit Acting, Fired Her Women-Hating Crew: Hollywood Is Doomed

Emily Ratajkowski has officially left Hollywood.

The Gone Girl actress has revealed that following her audition for Ruben’s Palme d’Or winning satire Triangle of Sadness, she chose to step away from the film industry as a whole. Lifelong model Ratajkowski made her screen debut with a two-episode stint on iCarly before starring in films like We Are Your Friends, Lying and Stealing, I Feel Pretty and Easy.

But I didn’t feel like, Oh, I’m a performing artist and that’s my outlet,’ Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times. I felt like a piece of meat that people judged by saying: does she have anything other than her? [breasts]?’

His last audition was for Triangle of Sadness before Charlbi Dean Kriek was cast; the actress-model sudden death shortly after the release of the films.

Ratajkowski shared that after her first major film role in 2014’s Gone Girl, her team tried to land her roles which proved her to be a serious actress with longevity. That is, until Ratajkowski fired his acting agent, sales rep and manager in early 2020 after he grew tired of giving himself up to the power men of Hollywood.

I didn’t trust them, she said. I was like, I can handle receiving phone calls. I will make those decisions. None of you have my best interests at heart. And you all hate women.

The My Body author added that she is less inclined to be beholden to power dynamics and the power wielded by boys’ clubs.

Ratajkowski recalled a particularly tense moment when her ex-husband WME agent Sebastian Bear-McClards, while clearly drunk, compared her to Pamela Anderson before hepatitis C.

Bear-McClard, a frequent collaborator of the Safdie brothers with whom Ratajkowski shares a son, was recently accused sexual misconduct, assault and grooming of underage women on the sets of Good Time and Uncut Gems.

I thought about how [Bear-McClard] had slipped into the room, a room full of men who only two years before had kissed Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraged their young female clients to date him in hotel rooms, Ratajkowski wrote in his memoir of 2021. I hated that my husband was tied to these men.

Now, she told the Los Angeles Times, And maybe that’s why I’m not really into male POVs. Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about infidelity. It’s a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is screwed. And it’s dark.

She added of her ongoing custody battle and divorce settlement, We all know the justice system is really sexist. And I’m scared. I learn that honest women don’t often have their children. The world is pretty brutal for women, no matter what they look like.

Ratajkowski added, I hate the idea that because, like, Sydney Sweeney posts sexy photos and has a bikini line that she somehow hurts women. Can we stop blaming Sydney Sweeney? Or the woman who had an affair with [Maroon 5 frontman] Adam Levine who everyone was so mad at for him? When the power dynamics in the world are so skewed, why do we give all this weight to women?

The former actress summed up, It’s beautiful, like I woke up. It’s kind of like the archetypal Pygmalion, the classic story of the dummy or statue coming to life. There is something that was created in the perfect image of a man, and then it takes on a life of its own. I feel like I’m going inside myself. Being able to affirm what I want feels like it’s only just begun. My life as a creator and not like a muse.

