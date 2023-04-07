Actor Lee Min-ho just visited Niagara Falls after filming in Toronto





It looks like South Korean actor Lee Min-ho can’t get enough of Canada after he was spotted visiting another tourist destination outside of Toronto. The 35-year-old idol rose to widespread fame after her role as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys above the flowersand he has since starred in the Apple TV+ drama series, Pachinko. The series, which is currently in production for its second season, was filmed in Toronto from January 9 to March 27, meaning the actor had plenty of time to familiarize himself with the hotspots, music and food. from Canada. This week, Min-ho uploaded several images and clips detailing his roughly 1.5-hour trip to one of Ontario’s top tourist attractions, Niagara Falls. The South Korean actor was seen soaking up the majestic nighttime views of the falls, despite the crisp spring air. As for his road trip playlist? Looks like Min-ho is embracing Canada all the way, as he performs to Pickering native Shawn Mendes’ song “Fallin’ All In You.” This isn’t the first time the star has been sighted in and around southern Ontario. In February, Min-ho uploaded several photos of himself browsing a local Shoppers Drug Mart, grabbing a few Canadian snacks and picking up essentials like paper plates and laundry detergent. In a second post, the actor uploaded photos of his massive Shoppers carriage sprawled across a kitchen island. All that shopping definitely got him tired, as he ended the post with a photo of himself taking a well-deserved rest on the couch. Min-ho also shared several images of himself visiting Sunnyside Beach and the game roomin his spare time from the hit show hissmash. Although filming the second season of Pachinko has already ended in Toronto, K-drama fans will know where to spot the actor if the series returns to the city for a third season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blogto.com/film/2023/04/lee-min-ho-niagara-falls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related