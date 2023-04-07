Emily Ratajkowski Quit Acting, Fired The Crew: Hollywood Hates Women





Emily Ratajkowski announced in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times that she basically quit acting because Hollywood is so “screwed up.” The model started her acting career in a big way with a supporting role alongside Ben Affleck in David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’. Ratajkowski played Andie Fitzgerald, a student of Nick Dunne (Affleck) who also has an affair with him. She went on to star in films such as ‘We Are Your Friends’ and ‘I Feel Pretty’, but she hasn’t acted in a film since 2019’s ‘Lying and Stealing’. “I didn’t think to myself, ‘Oh, I’m an entertainer who performs and this is my outlet,'” Ratajkowski said of quitting her acting career. “I felt like a piece of meat that people were judging by saying, ‘Does she have anything other than her [breasts]?’” After “Gone Girl,” Ratajkowski worked hard with her team to find acting roles that would prove she was a “serious actress with longevity.” She only found supporting roles, but it’s not for lack of trying. She continued to audition for films over the past few years, such as Ruben Östlund’s Cannes winner and Oscar nominee “Triangle of Sadness.” Ratajkowski lost the role of Yaya to the late Charlbi Dean. While navigating as an actor in Hollywood, Ratajkowski said she realized it would mean having to make herself “digestible for the powerful men of Hollywood.” As a result, it fired its acting agent, sales representative and manager in early 2020. “I didn’t trust them,” Ratajkowski said. “I was like, ‘I can handle getting phone calls. I’m going to make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women. An experience Ratajkowski had at a WME party partly turned her away from Hollywood. She attended the event with husband Sean Bear-McClard, whose “clearly drunk” agent told her she was “like Pamela Anderson before Hep C”. “I thought about how [Bear-McClard] had slipped into the room, a room full of men who only two years before had kissed Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraged their young female clients to date him in hotel rooms,” Ratajkowski wrote in an essay by his book, “My Body.” “I hated that my husband was tied to these men.” “Maybe that’s why I’m not really interested in male POVs right now,” Ratajkowski said. the Los Angeles Times. “Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about infidelity. It’s a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is screwed. And it’s dark… I even had a hard time being at a party like that. But then having a part of me that was so connected to it was even harder. Ratajkowski is currently embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with Bear-McClard, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in a Variety presentation published last month. Bear-McClard, through a spokesperson, declined to comment on the allegations at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/emily-ratajkowski-quit-acting-fired-team-because-hollywood-hates-women-1235575536/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related