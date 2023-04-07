Hollywood actors Mimi Kennedy and Gordon Clapp play at the Herberger Theater until April 16





Arizona Theater Company (ATC) World Premiere Pru Payne, Edgerton Foundation New Play Award winner, currently plays in Phoenix. The show, written by Pulitzer Prize-nominated Steven Drukman, is a funny and moving journey on the evolution of love and identity in the face of memory loss. Directed by Sean Daniels, the play stars famous Hollywood actors Mimi Kennedy, known for her roles in MOM And Dharma and Gregand Gordon Clapp, best known for playing Detective Greg Medavoy for all 12 seasons of the TV series Blue NYPD. The audience will follow Prudence “Pru” Payne (Kennedy) – a witty public intellectual whose memory begins to fade. As a result, she begins to question her identity and discovers an unexpected love. Long prized for her wit, Pru ends up losing what made her most fearsome while gaining an unexpected emotional connection. This reinstatement ends up benefiting her son, Thomas first and foremost, altering and informing the true legacy of Pru Payne in the process. “The piece asks ‘What is the best way for each of us to remember ourselves, and what does love have to do with it?’ It’s a rare opportunity to see a mature woman let go of her hard-won toughness, allowing her to grow even further and transcend the tribalism that keeps people so distant from each other these days,” said Drukman, who is known for her beautifully drawn characters that have proven irresistible to audiences across the country. The story will resonate with anyone who has faced difficult and complicated relationships with loved ones or who have faced issues of memory loss and the changes it brings. “Pru Payne is expertly narrated with humor and superb acting by Mimi, Gordon and the rest of the amazing cast,” Drukman added. Kennedy has been a recognizable screen presence in television and film since the 1970s. His most notable film roles include Woody Allen Midnight in Parispolitical satire In the loop opposite James Gandolfini and the cult comedy favorite The five-year commitment with Emily Blunt and Jason Segel. Viewers will also recognize Kennedy for her recent roles on The CW’s In the darkby Netflix Grace and Frankie and ABC The Goldbergs. Her professional acting career began on stage opposite comedy legend Sid Caesar in Neil Simon’s The Last of the Hot Red Loversfollowed shortly thereafter by his Broadway debut as a cast member of the original Broadway production of Fat. Clapp, who plays Gus, Pru’s unconventional love interest, is an Emmy-nominated and Tony-nominated stage, television and film actor with Broadway credits that include Glengarry Glen Ross (Tony Nomination, Theater World Award), The big society (Lincoln Center) and Kill a mockingbird. He has performed in numerous regional and off-Broadway theater productions, including five seasons with Canada’s National Arts Center Theater Company. Film credits include Return of the Secaucus Seven, Eight Men Out, Matewan, Flags of Our Fathers, Peter and John And Game plan. In addition to his 12 seasons on Blue NYPD, for which he won Emmy and SAG awards, he appeared on Damage, Chicago Fire, Mare of Easttown, American Rust And Dead wood. In partnership with Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, ATC will host conversations about the disease and other dementias. Information will be shared widely by both organizations as part of ongoing community outreach. Drukman will also be hosted on the institute’s website “Unraveled Dementia” podcast, which focuses on innovative ideas, practical strategies and proven methods that create a path of support for caregivers. The show now runs through April 16 at the Herberger Theater Center, located downtown at 222 E. Monroe St. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT.

