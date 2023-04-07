Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya stops performance midway through Bihar concert and demands litti chokha





By India Today Web Desk: When you are in Bihar, you must necessarily taste the litti chokha! It is the most popular dish in Bihar. So when Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya went to the state to perform at the Vaishali Mahotsav there, he got major FOMO vibes when he wasn’t served litti chokha! So much so that Abhijeet stopped his stage performance midway and expressed his disappointment that he did not receive this dish. It was only when he was assured that he and his team would receive a litti chokha later on that the singer resumed his performance. ABHIJEET BHATTACHARYA ASKS LITTI CHOKHA ON STAGE AT BIHAR CONCERT Abhijeet Bhattacharya was in Bihar to perform at Vaishali Mahotsav. On the third and final day of the event, the singer sang some of his Bollywood hit songs and captivated the audience. Many big names in the political industry were also present at the event. However, this was cut short as Abhijeet stopped his stage performance halfway through and started talking about litti chokha. He demanded the popular dish for himself and his team. The DM assured Abhijeet that they will be served litti chokha after the concert, from where Abhijeet resumed his performance. Abhijeet said, “I have been here since yesterday but still have no litti chokha.” Turning to his team, he asked them, “You didn’t have any litti chokha either?” His team replied, “No, none of us got it.” Then the singer went on to say, “Bhai sahab, give us a litti chokha or else I won’t sing.” ABOUT ABHIJEET BHATTACHARYA Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a Bollywood singer who has sung over 6000 songs in over 1000 movies. His songs include works from the film Baaghi, composed by AnandMilind. The songs Ek Chanchal Shokh Hasina, Chandni Raat Hai and Har Kasam Se Badi Hai were featured in this movie. This was followed by several film chartbusters such as Khiladi and Shola Aur Shabnam. Other films he has sung in include Baadshah, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Rakshak, Anjaam, Darr, Josh, Dhadkan, Raaz, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khoobsurat, Khiladi, Tum Bin, Dillagi, Chalte Chalte and Main Hoon Na among many others. . . Posted on: April 7, 2023

