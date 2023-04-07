Warrant issued against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in Check Bounce case





Bollywood actress, Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal have received a warrant for their arrest from a civil court in Ranchi in connection with a case of fraud and bad checks. Ajay Kumar Singh, who is a film producer from Jharkhand, has filed a legal complaint accusing Patel and his partner of fraud, intimidation and issuing a bounced cheque. The court expressed its displeasure as the actress failed to defend her position in court despite being summoned. Neither she nor her attorney showed up for the hearing. The case will be heard again on April 15. The actress has been charged with sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC, following a complaint by Ajay Kumar Singh. Singh alleged that the actress and her business partner received an amount of Rs 2.5 crore from her for the production and promotion of a film titled magical desi. Ajay Kumar claimed that Patel and his business partner promised to repay the sum with interest after the film was produced. The shoot for magical desi started in 2013, but the movie hasn’t been released yet. When Kumar inquired about his funds from Ameesha, she failed to repay him. Despite numerous postponements, she issued him two checks, one for Rs 2.5 crore and another for Rs 50 lakh, in October 2018, which were returned to him due to insufficient funds. About Ameesha Patel: Patel, who was born in Mumbai, reportedly completed her education at Cathedral and John Cannon High School in Bombay. She earned a degree in economics from Tufts University in Massachusetts, USA. Apparently, Patel had a passion for the arts from an early age and did not plan on becoming an actor as a profession. However, actor-director Rakesh Roshan later persuaded her to consider acting by offering her a role in his film, Kaho na pyar hai. Patel’s overnight stardom came with the massive success of his first film, Kaho na pyar hai. Although Ameesha isn’t frequently seen in movies these days, she still has a huge following across the country. She received immense praise from her fans for her roles in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. After a short absence from the film industry, she made her television debut through Big Boss 13where she was chosen as “House Malkin” by the series creators. Next, Ameesha will feature in Bridge 2 alongside Sunny Deol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/warrant-issued-against-bollywood-actress-ameesha-patel-in-cheque-bounce-case-10072444

