



IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB: Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli shake a leg over Jhoome Jo Pathan IPL 2023: Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli shake a leg on Jhoome Jo Pathaan KKR co-owner SRK hailed all the players after the team’s impressive win over RCB. He also spoke with former RCB captain Virat Kohli. A number of photos and videos from Thursday night’s game have gone viral. In one of the videos, SRK can be seen jumping for joy when he sees Kohli. He approached him and hugged him tightly. SRK also persuaded Kohli to try the popular dance moves from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his hit “Pathaan.” The brief interaction between SRK and Kohli thrilled the crowd. Seeing our #Pathaan so happy and jhooming is all we SRKians want The King deserves all of this and more than t.co/w4OpSJr41h — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023 The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished their innings at 204/7 in 20 overs, with Umesh Yadav (6*) and Sunil Narine (0*) undefeated. RCB’s bowling of death was a culprit as the team gave up 57 runs in the final four overs. RCB failed to pursue the target. RCB were grouped for 123. Kolkata’s teenage leg spinner Suyash Sharma took 3-30 on his IPL debut and West Indies veteran Sunil Narine was 2-16. IPL 2023: SRK teaches Virat Kohli ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hook step #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #ViratKohli #KKR #RCB #Pathan t.co/VpwZHER5uk — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023 Virat Kohli (21) and Faf du Plessis (23) got Bangalore off to a fast start, adding 44 from 29 before the bowling attack found its rhythm when Narine beat the former India captain. Kolkata next face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday and will have England fly-half Jason Roy. He was signed as a replacement for Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who pulled out of the tournament earlier this week due to his international commitments with Bangladesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.etnownews.com/news/ipl-2023-kkr-vs-rcb-match-bollywood-king-shah-rukh-khan-virat-kohli-shake-a-leg-on-jhoome-jo-pathaan-watch-video-as-srk-recreates-viral-hook-step-at-eden-gardens-article-99314402

