Ameesha Patel in deep trouble as warrant issued for Bollywood actor in Rs 2.5 Cr fraud case

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who often makes headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram, has landed in huge legal trouble after a civil court in Ranchi issued a warrant against her and her business partner Krunal in a fraud case.

A film producer, identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, has registered a case of fraud, intimidation and bad check against Ameesha Patel and her partner, according to a report by India Today.in. Ameesha was convicted under Sections 420 and 120 of the CrPC after she failed to appear in court despite multiple summonses.

The plaintiff alleged that Ameesha and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crore from her for making and advertising a movie called Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner said they would return the money with interest after the film was completed, but it was never released.”

The report further claims that when the filmmaker asked Ameesha Patel to return her money, she refused. After many delays, she handed him two checks of Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh in October 2018, which bounced.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel, who made her debut with the hit film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

On the work side, we will see her next in Anil Sharmas Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. Tara Singh and Sakina’s eternal love story will continue on the big screen with the release of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The highly anticipated romance period drama is set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

