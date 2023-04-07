



John Leguizamo doubles down on his review of Universal’s animated film and Illuminations The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day in the lead roles of Mario and Luigi. Leguizamo brought Luigi to life in a live-action format opposite Bob Hoskins Mario in Super Mario Bros. from 1993. The actor told TMZ the opening day of the movie Super Mario Bros. in cinemas, he won’t watch it because of the casting. No I will not [be watching]. They could have included a Latin character, Leguizamo said. Like I was a revolutionary and they stopped the inauguration. They messed up the inclusion. They opted out. Just throw in some Latin folk! Were 20% of the population. Largest group of people of color and we are underrepresented. More Variety When TMZ asked him again if he would watch the film, Leguizamo replied: Hell no! leguizamo first spoke against the new animated movie on Twitter last October, writing that a Mario movie reboot was a good idea but it was a shame they went all blank! No Latinx in mind! Revolutionary colorblind cast in the original! Plus, I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script-wise! Talk to IndieWire in November, Leguizamo said the Super Mario Bros. was upside down to have two white actors playing Mario and Luigi. I’m OG A lot of people love the original, Leguizamo said when asked his thoughts on the new Mario movie starring Chris Pratt. I did Comic-Con in New York and Baltimore, and everyone was like, No, no, we like the old, the original. They don’t smell new. I am not bitter. It’s unfortunate. The story continues The directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought very hard to get me the lead because I was a Latino, and they [the studio] didn’t want me to be the lead, the actor added. They fought really hard, and it was such a breakthrough. So they go back and don’t start another [actor of color] kind of sucks. While Princess Peach voice actor Anya Taylor-Joy Taylor-Joy has Argentinian ancestry and lived in Argentina for several years as a child, Leguizamo seems to be focusing his anger on the lack of inclusion regarding Mario’s lead roles. and Luigi. The movie Super Mario Bros. is now playing in theaters nationwide. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

