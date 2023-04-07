Actor Salman Khan receives bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV amid death threats





Actor Salman Khan has brought home a bulletproof Nissan Patrol luxury SUV, according to latest reports. The Hindi film actor was spotted riding his new ride during the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai earlier this month, where he arrived in the bulletproof Patrol SUV accompanied by his personal security and a police escort. Khan switched to armored cars last year after receiving death threats. By:

The bulletproof Nissan Patrol was recently acquired by Salman Khan after recently receiving death threats (Exotic Posts Supercar Mumbai)

The new Nissan Patrol replaces the bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 that was previously used by the actor. Considering that Nissan doesn’t officially sell the Patrol in India, it seems like a private import. The Nissan Patrol is very popular in the Middle East and Southeast Asia and is best known as one of the best choices when it comes to bulletproof protection. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Splurges on Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Worth Crores Although details are scarce, the armored Nissan Patrol is expected to come with B6 or B7 levels of protection, which most private security companies provide when retrofitting bulletproof glass on the Patrol. With level B6, occupants are safe against a high-powered rifle with 41 mm thick glass for ballistic protection. Level B7 provides armor piercing shell protection with 78mm glass in place. The Nissan Patrol gets its power from the 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine tuned for 400hp and 560Nm of peak torque

While the interiors are simple but luxurious on the Nissan Patrol, power comes from the gigantic sized 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine tuned for 400hp and 560Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via the four-wheel drive system with a rear locking differential. The Patrol is an extremely capable off-roader and rivals the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and Land Rover Defender in the segment. Currently in its sixth generation, the Nissan Patrol was last refreshed in 2019. Khan should have shelled out a pretty hefty premium for the bulletproof Nissan Patrol. A non-bulletproof private import example alone would cost you approximately 2 crore. Salman Khan previously used the previous generation Land Rover Range Rover LWB as his daily driver, but switched to the bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200 last year. The actor received death threats from mobster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides in the Blackbuck poaching case while filming his 1998 film Hum Saath Saath Hai. Bishnoi is said to belong to the community that holds blackbucks sacred, which would have triggered the gangster. Also read: The first owner of the all-new Renault Koleos is Salman Khan Besides Salman Khan, his friend and contemporary Aamir Khan also owns the Mercedes-Benz S600 S-Guard, which is an armored example. Aamir has the W221 generation of the S-Guard and should have shelled out around 8-10 crore about a decade ago for the same. Meanwhile, actor Shah Rukh Khan recently acquired two new cars in the past year. The actor was awarded the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge following the success of his new blockbuster Pathaan, while he also took delivery of the Mercedes-Maybach S580 a few months ago. Date of first publication:

