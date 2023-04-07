‘John Wick’ actor Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed





Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been revealed as heart disease, TMZ reports. According to a death certificate purportedly obtained by the outlet, the ‘John Wick’ actor, who died aged 60 last month, died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The death certificate also states that his body will be cremated. However, representatives for Reddick have refuted the cause of death made public, telling the Post that “no medical examination of Lance in his lifetime has ever indicated such conditions.” “Lance was the most physically fit person I have ever known,” his rep told the Post. “He trained daily in his home gym, including intensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his outside work. He ate as if a dietitian was watching his every meal. “The information on the death certificate is completely inconsistent with his way of life,” his rep continued. “On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is unsubstantiated and inconsistent with known family facts.” Atherosclerosis, a type of arteriosclerosis by Mayo Clinicis a condition where the arteries narrow due to plaque buildup, leading to coronary heart disease. The “The Wire” star died March 17 after collapsing in his Studio City home that morning. At the time, his reps told the Post that he died suddenly of natural causes. “Lance will be greatly missed,” his spokesperson said in an emailed statement. TMZ reported that Reddick’s wife, Stephanie, discovered him collapsed in the garden and called 911.





The ‘John Wick’ star died last month at the age of 60. Getty Images After appearing on a press tour for the film, Reddick was absent from the premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” in New York last month days before his death. After his death, his co-stars thread blue ribbons on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the action-packed movie. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Lance Reddick, actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. told Deadline in a joint statement. He was an accomplished professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. He will be missed terribly. Lionsgate, the studio producing the “John Wick” franchise, has released a statement on the loss of the beloved actor.





In a joint statement with Stahelski, Reeves said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of Reddick. Getty Images The world of Wick wouldn’t be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to the humanity and unwavering charisma of Charons. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and an extremely impressive job, but we will remember him as our lovely, cheerful friend and caretaker. We were stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go out to his beloved family and fans around the world, the production company said in a statement. He was set to appear in several upcoming projects in 2023, including white men reboot cant jump with rapper Jack Harlow and Netflix Movie Shirley. Reddick also planned to reprise his “John Wick” role as Charon in the spin-off Ballerina with actress Ana de Armas. The “Oz” actor was also a talented musician and singer. In 2007, he released an album called Contemplations and Remembrances, and regularly released excerpts of himself. singing And play piano on social networks. Donations in Reddick’s memory will be made to momcares.org. At the time of his death, representatives for Reddick asked that the family’s privacy be respected.

