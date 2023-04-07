Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60

The late actor Lance Reddick died of heart disease, according to his death certificate.

Reddick, who died in March at the age of 60, had his causes of death listed as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary heart disease, according to a document obtained TMZTHURSDAY.

The actor was discovered at his home on March 17 and was originally believed to have died of natural causes, the death certificate stated. The death certificate also stated that Reddick would be cremated.

But the actor’s attorney quickly refuted the report, saying that “no autopsy was performed” on Reddick and that “no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime has ever indicated such conditions”.

“I represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie,” attorney James Hornstein said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The coroner’s statement on the death certificate is not the result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance.

Cause of death: The Wire star Lance Reddick died of heart and coronary artery disease, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Thursday; seen in 2019 in Los Angeles

Gone too soon: Reddick died on March 17 at the age of 60. He was best known for starring in The Wire and playing supporting roles in all four John Wick films; seen with Ian McShane in John Wick: Chapter 4

“To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance in his lifetime has ever indicated such conditions,” he claimed.

“Lance was the most physically fit person I have ever known. He trained daily at his home gym, including heavy cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for him. his work outside the home.

“He ate like a dietitian watching his every meal. The information on the death certificate is completely inconsistent with his way of life.

“On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is unsubstantiated and inconsistent with known family facts,” the statement concluded.

The terms ischemic heart disease and coronary heart disease are often used interchangeably, depending on the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC).

This dangerous condition can lead to a heart attack, but many people with ischemic heart disease may not realize they have it.

It is caused by a buildup of plaque in the walls of the arteries leading to the heart, which reduces the space available for blood to flow and can even completely block the flow in severe cases, which is called atherosclerosis .

Narrowed arteries can lead to chest pain and weaken heart muscle over time.

Smoking, poor diet, sedentary lifestyle and obesity are all risk factors.

Reddick’s shocking death came amid the ad campaign for one of his latest projects, John Wick: Chapter 4.

He appeared as concierge Charon at the Continental, a hotel that caters exclusively to assassins.

The actor had missed the film’s New York premiere days before his death which he left unexplained and he was still slated for talk show appearances in the days following the shocking news.

Just a day before his death, Reddick posted cute photos of himself relaxing with his three dogs.

It was apparently his wife Stephanie Reddick who found her husband collapsed in the backyard and called an ambulance.

Reddick will be best remembered for his role as Daniels on HBO’s hit crime series The Wire, appearing in all 60 episodes alongside stars such as Dominic West and Idris Elba.

His death comes less than two years after fellow Wire star Michael K. Williams died aged 54 of an accidental drug overdose in September 2021.

Tragic: Just a day before his death, Reddick posted sweet photos of himself relaxing with his three dogs

He captioned the photos, “On and off screen, it’s no surprise I love spoiling my dogs.”

Reddick also had recurring roles on the hit TV shows Fringe, Oz, Bosch and Lost and was the voice of Commander Zavala in the Destiny video games.

His film work included appearances in the hit films Godzilla Vs. Kong and Angel Has Fallen.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie, his daughter Yvonne Nicole Reddick and his son Christopher Reddick.

Stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the “incredibly talented” actor as news of his death broke on Friday.

“A man of great strength and grace,” said Wendell Pierce, his partner on The Wire.

“Musician as talented as actor. The embodiment of class. A painful and sudden unexpected grief for our family of artists.

“Unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Good luck my friend. You have made your mark here. RIP’

Guardians of the Galaxy actor James Gunn said: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy and an incredibly talented actor.

‘It’s heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends and collaborators.

Fans have shared their favorite clips of Reddick, including a scene from The Eric Andre show where he surprises the host in a skit.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘RIP Lance Reddick. One of my favorite actors and the only person to ever scare Eric Andre.

‘He always gave the performance of his life in everything he did, from John Wick to The Wire to Fringe. He will be greatly missed.’

Health issue: Reddick was originally believed to have died of “natural causes,” confirmed by death certificate; pictured in one of his most popular roles on The Wire

Devastating discovery: It was his wife Stephanie Reddick who found him collapsed in the backyard and called an ambulance; pictured together at a screening in February 2015

Son of Dorothy Gee and Solomon Reddick, Lance was born in Baltimore, Maryland, where he attended the private Quaker Friends School of Baltimore.

He then studied music at the Peabody Preparatory Institute, before becoming an actor.

In the early 90s, Reddick attended the Yale School of Drama, eventually earning an MFA in 1994.

Despite landing prominent roles on TV shows such as The Wire, Reddick has managed to keep her private life out of the spotlight.