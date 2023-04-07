Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan reportedly bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. According to reports online, the actor was spotted in his new car at the event recently held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center in Mumbai.

Khan previously owned a bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200. But it would now have switched to the Nissan Patrol SUV.

Considered one of the safest chauffeured vehicles in the world, the Nissan Patrol SUV is powered by a 5.6L V8 petrol engine. It can deliver a maximum power of 405 hp and a maximum torque of 560 Nm.

The SUV is one of the most expensive cars in the world and is not yet available for sale in India. It is very popular in the Middle East and Southeast Asia region. It was specially imported by Khan.

The SUV engine is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The Nissan Patrol SUV is equipped with a rear locking differential as standard. Although the exact details are not known, it is likely that the SUV has a level of B6 or B7 bulletproof protection.

In case you didn’t know, the B6 level features 41mm thick glass and provides protection against gunshot wounds. The B7 level, on the other hand, has a 78 mm glass protecting against armor-piercing shells.

Khan has recently received death threats. Last month, he received threatening emails, following which Mumbai police tightened security outside the actor’s house. Salman Khan receives Category Y security, as he is perceived to be threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A few days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat. According to available details, Salim’s security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.

