Arizona Coyotes developer announces claim against Phoenix regarding Tempe Entertainment District





The Arizona Coyotes’ proposed arena in Tempe would include a 16,000-seat arena, practice rink, apartments, two hotels, a row of restaurants and a theater. The Coyotes’ development arm announced plans to file a claim for damages against the City of Phoenix due to the city’s opposition to the project. (Courtesy of the Arizona Coyotes) PHOENIX The Arizona Coyotes’ developmental arm threatened to sue Phoenix on Wednesday for interfering with plans for the team’s new home in a Tempe Entertainment District project, saying a lawsuit by Phoenix “intentionally harmed” the developer. Bluebird Development LLC’s “Notice of Claim” gave the city 60 days to drop a lawsuit to blockade the entertainment district or “to settle this case for $2.3 billion,” the damages that Bluebird said suffer as a result of the city’s lawsuit. Phoenix claimed in court papers last week that housing planned for the project would violate an agreement between the cities to ban residential development in an area subject to noise from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the city owns. . Bluebird said the city’s lawsuit broke an agreement that Sky Harbor would not oppose the proposed district, which is expected to go before Tempe voters next month in a special election. The Sky Harbor lawsuit alleges that when Tempe advanced plans for the development, he violated a 1994 Intergovernmental Agreement which addresses flight paths, noise issues and land use around the airport. The agreement states that Tempe will “take necessary steps to ensure that new developments in noise-sensitive surroundings within its jurisdiction will be consistent with expected noise levels” in the Federal Aviation Administration’s noise regulations. . This federal plan specifically notes that the responsibility for determining acceptable and permitted land uses and the relationship between specific properties and specific noise contours rests with local authorities. While it advises against residences in the noise-affected zone where multifamily housing in the Entertainment District would be built, it is permitted when the resulting buildings are soundproofed and when the community determines that residential or school uses should be permitted. While on paper the legal fight is centered on residential development, Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez says Phoenix’s opposition stems from protecting economic interests. Phoenix City Hall’s misbehavior appears designed to preserve its monopoly on downtown sports venues and has nothing to do with airport safety or soundness, Gutierrez said in the statement. press announcing the claim. In the statement, the Coyotes pointed to comments by Phoenix Aviation Services Director Chad Makovsky at a special Tempe City Council meeting Nov. 29 as evidence of an agreement not to oppose the development. . A positive and productive relationship between Tempe, Sky Harbor and the City of Phoenix has been and continues to be extremely important to us. I wish you the best as you make this important decision for your community, Makovsky said at the meeting, which Entertainment District advocates pointed out. Related story In the same remarks, Makovsky also said: I continue to oppose adding the 1,995 residential units to the 1.2 square mile high noise contour. However, in a motion to dismiss the Sky Harbor lawsuit released with the Notice of Claim letter, the Coyotes feature a screenshot of the airport’s website after the special board meeting that reads, Negotiations ended successfully with the developer ahead of the Tempe City Council vote. . Phoenix took issue with Bluebird’s characterization that a deal was made and said the developer should be frustrated with Tempe. After a meeting with the mayors of Tempe and Phoenix and two negotiations between the city managers of Tempe and Phoenix, we understood that Tempe was open to a reasonable compromise that would protect the airport, the communities around the airport and allow these developments to proceed, said a statement from Phoenix. Beyond the legal battle, the fate of the entertainment district and arena is in the hands of Tempe voters, who will decide on three ballot measures related to the project on May 16.

