Jeetendra’s birthday: When the Bollywood legend tried to end the cold war between Sridevi and Jaya Prada





Jeetendra celebrates her birthday today April 7th Bollywood legend Jeetendra celebrates his birthday today, April 7th. The actor had memorable movies with the late Sridevi and Jaya Prada, but interestingly none of the matinee idols could stand each other — not that they wanted to. However, there was a time when Jeetendra tried to fix Sridevi and Jaya Prada. When Jeetendra tried to patch up Sridevi and Jaya Prada Jeetendra and Sridevi Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna were filming with Sridevi and Jaya Prada in 1984 for K Bapayyas Maqsad when they took it upon themselves to reunite the two reigning heroines. According to a popular columnist, Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna came up with a plan to get the actresses to reconcile. As a result, the two decided to just lock Sridevi and Jaya Prada together in a makeup room. Jeetendra also later spoke about the incident, recalling, “We locked the door from the outside and left the two inside, certain that they would have broken the ice and talked to each other when the door opened. is open. But they were still there in their respective corners of the room where we had left them, when we opened the door. That’s when we realized that they would never be friends and might as well stop trying. Films by Jeetendra with Sridevi and Jaya Prada Jeetendra and Sridevi worked in 16 films including 1983’s Himmatwala, Jaani Dost, Justice Chaudhury, Tohfa, Akalmand and Mawaali. On the other hand, Jeetendra and Jaya Prada have acted together in Takkar, Mawaali, Hoshiyar, Mera Saathi, Haqeeqat among others. About Jeetendra Jeetendra’s active acting career spanned from the 1960s to the 1990s. Jeetendra got his first major breakthroughs with V. Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Patharon Ne (1964) and Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti (1967). However, it was the film Farz (1967) which is widely considered to be his breakthrough in Bollywood.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/jeetendra-birthday-when-bollywood-legend-tried-ending-cold-war-between-sridevi-and-jaya-prada-article-99317142 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related