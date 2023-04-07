TV Preview: New Spring Series Delivered Modern Narratives and Gripping Origin Stories

Televisions will be in fluorescent bloom this season.

Spring has arrived, and so have the most anticipated titles on TV. From rebooted murderous escapades to royal origin stories, the shows will fill audiences with entertainment galore.

Read on for the Daily Bruins’ buzzing picks for this bloom season.

“Citadel” season 1 (Amazon Prime Video)

The heat is on in the new global spy thriller on TV.

Filled with high-stakes action and intense romance, Citadel is a tale of espionage and betrayal, premiering April 28 on Amazon Prime Video. Eight years after the fall of an international spy agency called Citadel, the show focuses on former agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) as they fight to restore their erased memories. and eliminate an emerging crime syndicate.

Unlike other American spy series, Citadel differentiated itself by taking its international storylines to the next level. While Citadel is considered the franchise’s main TV series, Amazon is also expected to release spinoffs set in the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico, with interconnecting stories told through the countries’ local languages. Chopra Jonas said in an interview with Variety that the use of global storytelling allows viewers around the world to engage with shows outside of their home language and culture, as they engage with the interrelated storylines within each show.

With its action-packed plot and intricate international storytelling, Citadel seeks to be a spy series that audiences won’t forget.

– Mayan Vibhakar

“Fatal Attraction” season 1 (Paramount+)

An 80s classic gets a makeover.

Paramount+ has rebooted the 1987 psychosexual thriller Fatal Attraction as a series of the same name, premiering April 30. Following the same plot as the original film, a married Dan (Joshua Jackson) begins an affair with coworker Alex (Lizzy Caplan) that produces deadly consequences.

In a interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson said the sexual politics featured in the first film were updated in the series to fit its modernized context. He also said that the elongated storytelling format will allow for further exploration and analysis of Alex’s character to explain his state of mind and actions. And of course there will be a rabbit, which will no doubt reintroduce the contemporary audience to the origin of the term rabbit boiler.

Based on the trailer and first photos, Fatal Attraction will be just as terrifying as its predecessor.

–Alexis Jones

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” season 1 (Netflix)

It’s time to twirl with the Queen as her saga unfolds.

While the first two seasons of Bridgerton focused on Bridgerton’s children’s novels, the Netflix prequel titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story shines a light on the devious journey of the young queens (India Amarteifio) to the crown. Premiering May 4, the limited series also gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Violet Ledger (Connie Jenkins-Greig).

Describing the controversial marriage of Queen Charlotte and King George (Corey Mylchreest), the period piece sets itself apart from Bridgerton as it is based on the real Queen Charlotte, while the other characters are created by author Julia Quinn . The trailer colors the life of the strong-headed queens: how she falls in love, rises as royalty, and tackles the pressures and secrets of society.

Channeling the energy of the Bridgerton series with its modern-turned-classic soundtrack, stately costumes, and racially diverse cast, the spinoff is sure to make viewers swoon.

– Puja Anand



“American Born Chinese” season 1 (Disney+)

After traveling west, the Monkey King is ready for his next adventure: high school.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese will begin streaming May 24 on Disney+. The action-comedy series follows high school student Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who becomes embroiled in a centuries-old conflict with the Chinese gods after discovering that his new friend Wei-Chen (Ching Liu) is the son of the legendary Monkey King (Daniel Wu).

Right from the teaser, viewers are invited to experience an action-packed adventure that pays homage to Chinese mythology. Alongside the Monkey King, major deities including the Jade Emperor (James Hong) and Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy (Michelle Yeoh), appear. Yet beneath the colossal sets and grand-scale battle sequences lies a story about ethnicity and belonging in everyday life. In a interview with Looper, Yang said the show’s commentary emphasizes the Asian American experience in the 21st century.

With the promise of an unforgettable odyssey into the fantastical and the mundane, American Born Chinese is sure to live up to its roots.

– Sanjana Chadive