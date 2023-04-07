Wait what? Did you know that Giorgia Andriani has already made her debut in the South? Read the details now!





As the Southern industry gains worldwide recognition and love with films like “RRR” and “Kantara”, we have seen traditional Bollywood actors starring in Southern films. From Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet to Tapsee Pannu, Bollywood and Tollywood, actors can currently be seen in both industries. What if we told you that Giorgia Andriani has already made her debut in the south? Giorgia is one of the fittest actresses we have in tinsel town. The actress has already made her mark in the industry with her stellar appearances and performances. But did you know that the actress has already made her debut in the South? Yes, you read that right! While many believe the actress is making her big Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade star “Welcome To Bajrangpur”, the actress has already made her southern debut in an action-packed Tamil web series “Karoline Kamakshi” in 2019. In the series, the actress can be seen in a completely different action avatar. Giorgia Andriani also shot several action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat. She was seen playing a French undercover agent named Karoline, who is forced to accept an assignment while on vacation in Pondicherry. If you haven’t already seen Giorgia Andriani’s fiery, daring and cheeky avatar in Karoline Kamakshi, check it out now! Well, Giorgia has proven her versatility through her performances. From romance, glamorous numbers to action-packed sequences, the model-actress can do it all. In terms of work, Giorgia Andriani is currently appreciated by Internet users for her latest song with T-Series BIBA. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome to Bajrangpur. Must read:Shah Rukh Khan Showing Love With His Hands On Virat Kohli’s Cheeks After KKR Vs RCB Match Breaks Internet, Netizens React ‘Two Kings In One Frame’ Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

