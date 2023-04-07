State actor most likely guilty of pipeline sabotage





HELSINKI (AP) Swedish prosecutors said on Thursday that a state actor was the most likely culprit in the explosions that paralyzed the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, an act qualified as sabotage. However, they warned that the identity of the author still wasn’t clear and hinted that he was likely to remain so. Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that his office’s investigation focused on examining whether Swedish interests or Swedish security were threatened by the act. The Swedish authorities also want to know if the explosions were prepared on their territory. Our hope is to be able to confirm who committed this crime, but it should be noted that this will likely be difficult given the circumstances, Ljungqvist said. Last month, a German media investigation quoted unnamed officials as saying five men and a woman used a yacht rented by a Ukrainian company in Poland to carry out the attack. The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement. Ljungqvist stressed that the case – described by Swedish prosecutors as gross sabotage – is complex and therefore long to investigate. The prosecutors’ office gave no estimate of when the Swedish investigation would end. This is a crime whose circumstances are difficult to investigate. The detonations took place 80 meters (262 feet) underwater on the ocean floor in the Baltic Sea,” Ljungqvist said. Separately, he told Swedish media that prosecutors’ main line of inquiry was whether a state actor was behind the blasts, given the substantial resources and skills needed to carry out such an attack. We do not rule out that there may be non-state actors capable of doing this, Ljungqvist told Swedish news agency TT. But then were dealing with very few companies or groups. Considering all the circumstances, our main lead (of investigation) is that a state is behind it. The story continues A total of four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines that connect Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea on September 26 and 27 respectively. Two of the leaks occurred in the Swedish economic zone, northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm, and two in the Danish economic zone, southeast of Bornholm. Swedish and Danish seismic measurements showed that explosions had taken place hours before the leaks were discovered. Authorities and investigators in Denmark, Sweden and other countries suspected early on that the explosions were deliberate attacks and consider them sabotage. The pipelines were not operational at the time, due to disputes between Russia and the European Union amid the war in Ukraine. The United States and some of its allies have long criticized the pipelines, warning they pose a risk to Europe’s energy security by increasing the continent’s dependence on Russian gas.

