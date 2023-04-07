Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus

Around campus, members of Northwestern’s Christian community observe Holy Week leading up to Easter on Sunday.

For Reverend Julie Windsor Mitchell, campus minister at the University Christian Ministry, Easter is one of the most significant holidays in the church calendar as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus.

“To me, this is the single most important symbol of hope in our faith,” Mitchell said. “All the things that keep people oppressed in our world…(are) replaced with hope, joy, peace and liberation.”

To celebrate Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week, UCM presented a story from the gospels in the form of “reading theatre,” Mitchell said. Participants told parts of the story and at other times everyone read aloud together.

This Sunday, UCM, Lutheran Campus Ministry and Canterbury House NU will host a special sunrise service at Clark Street Beach. According to Mitchell, about 150 to 200 people, including members of the NU community and residents of Evanston, have attended in the past.

“We’ll have three big crosses that we’ll put on the sand,” Mitchell said. “We will have a full worship service with scripture readings and hymns.”

Weinberg’s junior, Nicole Wallace, said she planned to attend the sunrise service and anticipated it would be a reflective experience.

This Easter will be Wallace’s first on campus, she said, as she usually goes home to celebrate.

“It’s going to be tough for me, because Easter has always been a big family holiday, especially with my grandma,” Wallace said. “But the community I found here with campus Lutheran ministry and religious and spiritual life…is a good placeholder.”

The Sheil Catholic Center has held services for the Triduum, three days of public worship, which began Thursday evening and will continue through Saturday evening.

On Holy Saturday, Sheil will celebrate the Easter Vigil by blessing the new fire for the coming year. The fire will then light the paschal candle, a symbol of life for the Catholic Church, according to Father Bradley Zamora, NU Catholic chaplain and director of Sheil. Zamora said he would lead the congregation into the chapel.

“Once we’re in space, we’ll share the new light of Christ with everyone, and everyone will be standing with lit candles,” Zamora said. “The liturgy begins with what is called the Exsultet – this is the Proclamation of Easter, where we hear the story of the history of salvation.”

Sheil will hold three masses over Easter, as well as a virtual mass. Everyone is encouraged to renew their baptismal promises, Zamora said.

Around Easter, people observing the holidays tend to seek community when they would typically be with family, Zamora said. Sheil aims to create “soft entry points” into worship by providing worship aids, he added.

He called the Easter experience as a community a “total gift”.

“Our hearts are open to the gift of the mysteries that are going to be unraveled in these days of Triduum and Easter,” Zamora said.

The university’s chaplain, the Reverend Kristen Glass Perez, executive director of the RSL, will preach Sunday at a worship service at Alice Millar Chapel.

Glass Perez said she was very reassured by the meaning of Easter. She said that although hatred exists in the world, Easter underscored the potential for healing.

“Easter is really the central ritual of the Christian tradition,” Glass Perez said. “Every day we are resurrected to a new life with Jesus. Every day there is a possibility for this.

