Entertainment
Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus
Around campus, members of Northwestern’s Christian community observe Holy Week leading up to Easter on Sunday.
For Reverend Julie Windsor Mitchell, campus minister at the University Christian Ministry, Easter is one of the most significant holidays in the church calendar as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus.
“To me, this is the single most important symbol of hope in our faith,” Mitchell said. “All the things that keep people oppressed in our world…(are) replaced with hope, joy, peace and liberation.”
To celebrate Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week, UCM presented a story from the gospels in the form of “reading theatre,” Mitchell said. Participants told parts of the story and at other times everyone read aloud together.
This Sunday, UCM, Lutheran Campus Ministry and Canterbury House NU will host a special sunrise service at Clark Street Beach. According to Mitchell, about 150 to 200 people, including members of the NU community and residents of Evanston, have attended in the past.
“We’ll have three big crosses that we’ll put on the sand,” Mitchell said. “We will have a full worship service with scripture readings and hymns.”
Weinberg’s junior, Nicole Wallace, said she planned to attend the sunrise service and anticipated it would be a reflective experience.
This Easter will be Wallace’s first on campus, she said, as she usually goes home to celebrate.
“It’s going to be tough for me, because Easter has always been a big family holiday, especially with my grandma,” Wallace said. “But the community I found here with campus Lutheran ministry and religious and spiritual life…is a good placeholder.”
The Sheil Catholic Center has held services for the Triduum, three days of public worship, which began Thursday evening and will continue through Saturday evening.
On Holy Saturday, Sheil will celebrate the Easter Vigil by blessing the new fire for the coming year. The fire will then light the paschal candle, a symbol of life for the Catholic Church, according to Father Bradley Zamora, NU Catholic chaplain and director of Sheil. Zamora said he would lead the congregation into the chapel.
“Once we’re in space, we’ll share the new light of Christ with everyone, and everyone will be standing with lit candles,” Zamora said. “The liturgy begins with what is called the Exsultet – this is the Proclamation of Easter, where we hear the story of the history of salvation.”
Sheil will hold three masses over Easter, as well as a virtual mass. Everyone is encouraged to renew their baptismal promises, Zamora said.
Around Easter, people observing the holidays tend to seek community when they would typically be with family, Zamora said. Sheil aims to create “soft entry points” into worship by providing worship aids, he added.
He called the Easter experience as a community a “total gift”.
“Our hearts are open to the gift of the mysteries that are going to be unraveled in these days of Triduum and Easter,” Zamora said.
The university’s chaplain, the Reverend Kristen Glass Perez, executive director of the RSL, will preach Sunday at a worship service at Alice Millar Chapel.
Glass Perez said she was very reassured by the meaning of Easter. She said that although hatred exists in the world, Easter underscored the potential for healing.
“Easter is really the central ritual of the Christian tradition,” Glass Perez said. “Every day we are resurrected to a new life with Jesus. Every day there is a possibility for this.
E-mail: [email protected]
Twitter: @JessicaMa2025
Related stories:
— Sheil Catholic Center’s Annual Mitten Tree Supports the Community During the Holiday Season
— Christian and Jewish congregations practice faith online
— Students adapt to celebrate Easter, Passover during the pandemic
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/04/06/campus/northwestern-community-observes-holy-week-and-easter-on-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Stonehill SB knocked down by Merrimack in Doubleheader Two-Day Series
- Lady Hawks raises $20,000 through retail capsule collection to support Dress for Success Atlanta
- UAE stock markets fall as World Bank lowers economic forecast
- Google Makes Deleting App Accounts Easy
- Traffic to be diverted in Chennai on April 8 due to PM Modi’s visit, here are the details – The New Indian Express
- Lavrov: Russia will quit grain deal with Ukraine if export curbs are not resolved
- Australia’s trade deal loses steam after alcohol tax hike
- Watchers worry: Jokowi darkens Megawati’s figure
- Buffalo actor Louis Mustillo’s alter ego is set for second season of ‘Cooper’s Bar’
- Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula defeats Paula Badosa, books semi with Belinda Bencic
- obituary of Michael Roberts | Fashion
- Aligning the bioeconomy and the digital economy to reach the $30 trillion goal by 2047