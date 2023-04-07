Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals that Bollywood does not offer work to regional actors | Bollywood





Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be seen in the upcoming series Jubilee, has revealed that regional actors don’t have much work in Mumbai. Talking about the rise of OTT content, the actor added that nowadays younger generation actors are much more exposed in the industry. (Read also: Aparshakti Khurana reveals the major challenge he faced while working on Jubilee: ‘Difficult for a Punjabi…’) Prosenjit Chatterjee in an image from Jubilee. Prosenjit has been working in the Bengali film industry for several decades now. Some of his notable works include Amar Sangi, Biyer Phool, Chokher Bali, Autograph, Baishe Srabon, Mishawr Rohoshyo and Jaatishwar. He has also worked in Bollywood, most notably in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2012 film Shanghai, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Tillotama Shome. Now, in a recent interview with Indian Express, Prosenjit has revealed why he didn’t do more Bollywood movies even after starring in movies like Aandhiyan, Veerta and Sone Ki Zanzeer in the 1990s. He said: I think not all regional players like we come to Mumbai and get a lot of work. I last worked in Shanghai, it was a long time ago now… Right now there is a lot of talent and so many doors have opened. New platforms have appeared and everyone is enjoying great exposure. Language is no longer a problem. This is a great moment for the younger generation. With this show too, we are trying to do something very unique… Times have definitely changed. Bengali actors have done so much more. he added. Reacting to his character in the Vikarmaditya Motwane-directed series, the actor further added how drastically times have changed for actors of this generation. “It was the era of theaters and studios. But things have changed now, today it’s the vision of the director and the producers that makes the stars. As for me, I don’t think they but all the technicians worked to make me who I am today. I owe everything to the people I worked with, he says. Apart from Prosenjit, the ten-part period drama series also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor and Sidhant Gupta. In a statement, Vikramaditya had shared, as the series is set in this famous era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone, which drew me to the story of the first place.” The first five episodes of Jubilee will be released on Prime Video on April 7, and the second part of the series, comprising the remaining five episodes, will be released on April 14.

