Bollywood superstar ranked first ahead of Lionel Messi in TIME’s list of most influential people





Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven his immense popularity by topping the TIME100 reader poll, even beating Lionel Messi. With over 1.2 million votes cast, the actor won first place with an impressive 4% of the vote. He has surpassed some of the most iconic personalities including athletes, CEOs and even a former president. Khan’s victory in the poll is a clear testament to his status as one of the most influential people not only in India but in the whole world. He’s been entertaining audiences with his exceptional acting skills for over three decades now, and his latest comeback with Pathaan has only heightened his star power. After a four-year hiatus, the superstar returned to the big screen with a bang, leaving his fans mesmerized. The second in the poll, Iranian women marching for freedom, highlights the power of people coming together to bring about change. Healthcare workers, who came in third, were recognized for their invaluable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince Harry and Meghan are ranked fourth, while Lionel Messi is ranked fifth after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. The footballing world saw Messi add the missing piece to his illustrious career in 2022. The Argentine superstar, dressed in a traditional Qatari dress, lifted the World Cup trophy last December, and this iconic moment confirmed his status among the greatest players of all time. Lionel Messi has won every major club and individual honour, broken records and captivated fans with his mesmerizing talent and style. It’s no surprise that he made TIME’s list of most influential people. Could Lionel Messi secure a return to Barcelona this summer? Blaugrana football director speaks Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Messi returning to the Catalan club in the upcoming summer transfer window. With time running out on his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentina captain’s future remains a subject of intense speculation, with the prospect of his reunion with Barcelona now looking likely. Asked about the prospect of Lionel Messi donning Barcelona colors again, Alemany, while maintaining a level of caution, refrained from dismissing the idea altogether. Speaking to TVE (via Marca), Alemany said: “On this subject, I have nothing to say. Messi is a living legend for Barcelona. He is the best in the history of football. The esteem in which he is held at this club is unquestionable. He is at PSG fighting for titles and we are fighting for ours, in the future we will see what happens.



