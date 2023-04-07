Evanston Religious Spaces continues to offer live streaming services

With half of her family ill and her Easter Sunday trip home cancelled, a Google search led Skokie resident Carrie Bradean to First Congregational Church of Evanston in 2018. She has been a regular church attender ever since.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the First Congregational Church of Evanston launched live worship. Virtual options allowed Bradean to maintain her engagement with the community at times when she couldn’t physically be at church, she said.

Religious spaces across the country have begun offering virtual services instead of or in addition to in-person services during the pandemic. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly one in five American adults who attend monthly services attended last Easter.

For some places of worship in Evanston, the virtual option will remain a permanent feature, even after the peak of the pandemic.

“It opened up this opportunity to connect people again to the congregation they love,” said Geoff Prass, operations director at Beth Emet The Free Synagogue.

Prass said an average of two dozen people attend Shabbat services in person, out of more than 500 temple-owned households. By combining the live-streamed attendance with the in-person figure, the services now see attendance on par with pre-pandemic attendance, he added.

In recent months, the temple has opted for small circular seats during services rather than rows of seats to accommodate smaller audiences, Prass said.

“Are you accepting this emptiness of the room and not feeding off of this energy? Or are you trying to say, ‘Okay, we only have 12 people – let’s make this more intimate?’ Prass said.

According to Jim Teague, communications director for the church, some church spaces, including the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, have invested in cameras and upgraded their software and audio systems to allow virtual worshippers.

Livestreams help immunocompromised attendees and appeal to the older demographic of the church congregation, Teague added.

“(The cost of the equipment) is a drop in the ocean compared to what it provides for our congregation and visitors,” Teague said. “You can’t make part of your congregation feel unconnected.”

Another group, the First Congregational Church of Evanston, has chosen to continue offering worship online to recognize that it serves both a virtual and in-person community, the church’s senior minister Jason Coulter said.

Although attendees may occupy different spaces, he said, one body of Jesus Christ connects them during worship, Bible study and other church programs.

“We wanted to meet them where they are, without second-class status,” Coulter said. “We are all equal in the sight of God, and we are all one body of Christ.”

The First Congregational Church of Evanston is currently streaming services via Zoom and offering worship recordings on demand. However, the church plans to move to YouTube Live in an effort to reach more people who may not be members of the congregation, Coulter said. He estimated that between 5 and 10 people attend services almost every week.

For others, the transition to virtual worship may prove more difficult. One of the founding presidents of Dar-Us-Sunnah Masjid, Mohammad Saiduzzaman, said the mosque does not offer live streaming because some religious rituals cannot be performed virtually.

As the masjid followed the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 policies, COVID-19 was a “circumstance outside of religion”, he added.

Bradean noted that the virtual church is not always the same as the in-person experience. When attending church virtually, Bradean said she’s more comfortable with the Zoom option because live streaming on YouTube doesn’t provide the same level of closeness.

“It’s just out there on YouTube forever, and I have no idea who’s going to use it or share it in what way,” Bradean said. “There is no more privacy.”

But, for people who may struggle to attend in-person services, live streams are helpful. Bradean said she couldn’t always attend morning services or leave the house so easily because of her young children and her health. Although she prefers to attend church in person, she said she attends live several times.

His church formed a task force called Becoming the Church in August 2022 dedicated to the issue of accessibility in the church.

The task force discussed live streaming and how to “meet people where they are,” said Anne Trompeter, a member of the First Congregational Church of Evanston who is part of the task force.

Virtual religious participation will not replace face-to-face interactions, but Trompeter said it serves to complement and enrich the lives of those who participate online.

“If done right, it can be a help,” she said.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @lexipgoldstein

