Super Mario Bros. writes Chris Pratt’s lack of accent in the film





The movie Super Mario Bros. is out in theaters now, and for those of you who didn’t care what you heard of Chris Pratts Mario’s voice in the trailers, well, it’s pretty much like that for most of the movie. However, there’s a scene at the start that serves as a bit of a meta-moment to this, acknowledging Pratts’ performance and Mario’s lack of a distinct, over-the-top Italian accent. Real Italians tell us what they think of Super Mario Chart : my city Spoiler for The movie Super Mario Bros. follow. The film opens with the scene of Bowser defeating the Penguin Kingdom which was widely featured in movie trailers. After that, the movie shifts to Brooklyn, New York, where Mario and Luigi start their new family plumbing business called you guessed it Super Mario Bros. The film then shows the duo commercial which was created as Super Bowl commercialsbut with the two giving a sales pitch at the end where the two brothers lean heavily into the Italian accents we usually associate with the characters. The scene then cuts to Mario and Luigi watching the commercial at a pizzeria, and they both look like Chris Pratt and Charlie Day. They’ve apparently poured all their money into this new ad, so there’s a lot to do, and Mario wonders out loud if the accents aren’t too much. This is where the brothers are banged by a boss playing a donkey kong arcade machine (although it is rebranded jump man, the original name of Mario in his first game from 1981) named Giuseppe, who says, Too much? It’s perfect, wow! Learn more: Each Super Mario Game, ranked worst to best If that voice sounds familiar, it’s because Giuseppe here is played by Charles Martinet, the voice actor behind Mario and Luigi in the video games. There has been a lot of dissent around The movie Super Mario Bros.s casting, as it seemed to prioritize big-name Hollywood actors over seasoned voice talent, to lackluster results. So Martinet getting both that very minor role that serves as an ode to Mario’s voice as we’ve known it for nearly 30 years, and also a more substantial part as Mario and Luigis’ father, feels like a respectful nod to the man who voiced these characters for decades. DANIEL All that being said, it’s funny that after all the hubbub about Pratts lack of Italian accent, the film writes it more or less as a performance in itself. Having just watched the movie, I don’t know if Pratts’ performance is better or worse than most of the actors except for Jack Black as Bowser, which is by far the best part of the film, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. The two clearly put in the work instead of just phoning. Meanwhile, Seth Rogen even publicly stated he doesn’t really voiceso his performance as Donkey Kong was about right on him sounding like he does in any other movie. The movie Super Mario Bros. is in theaters now, and the answer to that was quite mixed. The people whose opinion really matters in this situation, however, are real Italians. That’s why we asked several of them how they felt about the guy and his accent.

