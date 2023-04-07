How Hollywood Could Learn From Keanu Reeves – The Bradley Scout





Graphic by Sarah Irwin Keanu Reeves has become one of the most popular and beloved actors of the 21st century. Among the host of reasons why he has maintained a relatively stellar reputation among various groups based on his performance and demeanor are things that other celebrities could learn from. Various examples demonstrate that Reeves has proven to be a truly kind and genuine person. He took pay cuts for some of the Matrix movies to secure funds for special effects and costumes. He was praised for respecting women when taking pictures with them. Outside of his career, Reeves also runs a charity that supports cancer research and children’s hospitals. An important, but unfortunate, note is that Reeves’ behavior towards women in particular is not the norm. Some people like to think that the exploitation of women in the media is all but gone these days, but that’s not the case. There is a depressing amount of reports of sexual assault or harassment in the film industry over the past two years. Several people in Hollywood have come off as arrogant, selfish, and disrespectful to their co-workers and female fans. The public seems to gravitate towards Reeves so much because he represents a dollar in the toxic masculinity trend and shows that you don’t have to be mean to be popular. People are tired of the constant selfishness and disrespect from men in the industry and the imperative for more men to show consideration for others. Unlike many Hollywood celebrities, Reeves shows he’s a respectable person, instead of just talking about his incredible quality. He brags very little about all his accomplishments even though he is probably the one who deserves it the most. It’s always good to have a healthy sense of skepticism, because we can never really know what he, or any public figure, looks like in private. One thing is for sure, fans and audiences want change and to see others be more charitable, humble and respectful to the people around them. It’s obvious that Reeves is setting a good example; hope the rest of Hollywood gets the message.

