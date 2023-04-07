Senior Bandier looks at the entertainment industry and mental health in a new podcast

Get the latest news from Syracuse delivered straight to your inbox.

When Jordyn Tareaz arrived at Syracuse as a Bandier program freshman, she had endless questions about the entertainment industry. As she nears graduation, Tareaz asks many of these questions to people in the industry on her own podcast.

It all comes back in a bigger way now that I’m going to step into the real world, Tareaz said. How do I negotiate my performance rates and advance my career while protecting my mental health and work-life balance? Nobody talks about that.

As a self-proclaimed pop singer, songwriter, performer and producer, music has been a part of Tareaz’s life since she was a little girl. At age 2, she learned to play the piano from her grandfather, who sat her on his lap so she could reach the keys. At age 3, she was on stage performing Cinderella, the Musical, as the wicked stepmother. And at age 8, she wrote her first song which she performed at her elementary school talent show.

In middle school and high school, Tareaz found her niche in any musical, club, or program that allowed her to sing. Now, Tareazs podcast, Let’s Talk With Jordyn Tareaz, features guest interviews with industry and wellness pros like fashion photographer Carly Jean Sharp, choreographer Kayla Janssen, and CEO and founder of Mind. in Motion Leigh Weinraub. Tareaz also plans to release solo episodes where Shell discusses vulnerable topics like impostor syndrome, anxiety, and burnout.







Before launching the podcast, Tareaz relied on mentors she met throughout her time at SU. She realized that the information they shared would be useful to anyone looking to break into the entertainment industry. Her capstone senior project was the perfect opportunity for Tareaz to incorporate her passions for music and mental health into the relationships she has with industry professionals.

Tareaz already felt comfortable interviewing industry icons hosting virtual live panels in his sophomore year. She has interviewed celebrities like Charlie XCX, Ally Tamposi, UPSAHL and Amy Allen on their journey to success. The feedback she received from the panels was overwhelmingly positive and sparked the idea of ​​hosting a podcast focusing on the intersection between entertainment and mental health.

You hear a million different opinions every day and if you don’t have unwavering faith in your vision, you won’t survive in this industry. Jordyn Tareaz, Senior Bandier

Because so many people don’t have industry connections, I wanted to take these raw, real conversations and broadcast them to the world, Tareaz said.

She hopes each episode will provide a sense of stability for people new to entertainment. Tareaz understands the feeling of loneliness that is common in an industry that relies so heavily on relationships.

The music industry has a lot of control and unless you’re connected within the industry, you’ll have a hard time getting in, Tareaz said.

At a Bandier Rezak conference, Tareaz announced that she was going to start a podcast and was looking for help. Amanda Long, a freshman in the Bandier program and an avid podcast listener, was immediately drawn to his talk.

Long quickly became the podcast’s producer, helping Tareaz flesh out ideas, brainstorm marketing plans, contact potential guests or sponsors, and edit each episode. From the start, Long was drawn to Tareaz’s determination to take this podcast beyond the SU community.

Tareaz’s passion and unique vision for where she wants this podcast to go is incredible, Long said. She is not afraid to go above and beyond in all facets of the business.

Similarly, Bandier program director Bill Werde believes Tareaz has made a great choice in crossing mental health with entertainment in podcast form. He sees Tareaz as someone bubbling with boundless energy and positivity that will draw listeners in.

Tareaz is very excited to kick off the first episode with Kayla Janssen, a choreographer, creative director and movement coach who has worked with celebrities like Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and G-Eazy. In the podcast, released on Wednesday, Janssen explained what it takes to survive in the industry and why artists should always trust their intuition.

As an artist, I constantly question myself. It resonated with me when Kayla talked about how trust is about trust, Tareaz said. You hear a million different opinions every day and if you don’t have unwavering faith in your vision, you won’t survive in this industry.

When Tareaz thinks back to her last five weeks at SU, she feels like she’s become the artist she never thought she could.

Prior to freshman year, Tareaz had not released music, recorded in the studio, or experienced a writing session. As a senior, she proudly shares that she opened for Maude Lator and The Backfires, released two songs with Billboard mentions and a feature on the Spotify Ones to Watch Now playlist. She is finishing her first EP and, of course, launching Lets Talk with Jordyn Tareaz.

These are all things Jordyn never thought possible in first year. I accepted what I wanted and went for it, Tereaz said. As a senior, I’m obviously stressed about the future, but I’m more sure of myself and my direction than ever.