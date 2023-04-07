Danny Trejo to speak on Troubled Past, Life in Hollywood

With over 430 credits to his credit, Hollywood’s biggest and baddest actor, Danny Trejo, has become the epitome of on-screen badass. His slick black ponytail, scarred face and iconic handlebar mustache are unmistakable, his gruff voice and larger-than-life personality have helped him land more death-defying roles than any other Latino actor in the world. American film history.

Next week, Trejo will drop by UCSB for an Arts & Lectures/Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies event to discuss his long and troubled journey from a rough house in Los Angeles, through a life of crime and drug addiction. , and finally to a long and storied career on the big screen, as described in his latest book, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.

The book delves into his life before fame, when Trejo was a young boy growing up in a broken house in 1950s Los Angeles, where the culture of machismo was all he knew. Trejo was separated from his family very early in life when his father separated him from his mother. He was forced to grow up quickly, seeking love and attention wherever he could find it.

My grandmother and grandfather had 11 children, six boys and five girls, and men ruled the world, Trejo said. The men he grew up with were working-class, construction workers he remembered as sweaty, fat, and angry. The women, he said, were too exhausted from doing all the housework to give him the time of day. He remembers being ignored whenever he asked them anything.

Danny Trejo appears at UCSB Campbell Hall on April 12 | Credit: Courtesy

But her uncle Gilbert always gave up whatever he did to help. All the other guys were still mad. Gilbert was the man, and he was always well dressed. But he turns out to be a drug dealer and armed robber.

Trejo followed Gilbert in a new cholo lifestyle, and under the wing of his uncles, he felt at home, even if it led him to a life of crime. Gilbert taught me how to play, Trejo said. If someone gives you a dirty look, you return it. What if you were beaten? You have proven yourself.

His uncle eventually overdosed and died. In the early 80s, after years in prison and addicted to drugs, Trejo got sober. In 1985, he got his first role as an extra, earning $50 to be in the background as a tattooed.

Soon he became Hollywood’s go-to villain, acting alongside Robert De Niro, Antonio Banderas and Nicolas Cage, and working with legendary directors like Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino.

He also expanded his personal philosophy on intergenerational trauma, masculinity and fatherhood. In his book, he describes how he approaches his relationships with his children in contrast to his experiences with his father.

Everything my father did, I did the opposite, he says. Trejo describes that in the 1950s it was not appropriate for a father and his children to openly say I love you, but with his own children he made sure they knew how he felt every day .

He uses his fame to speak out about addiction and recovery, often visiting juvenile halls or recovery centers to share his story.

I’m really proud to be able to help. I think the platform that the good Lord has given us with this film is amazing, Trejo said. I wish more actors would get involved. We can make a difference.

Danny Trejo speaks at Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. on April 12. For more information, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.