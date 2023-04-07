Entertainment
Danny Trejo to speak on Troubled Past, Life in Hollywood
With over 430 credits to his credit, Hollywood’s biggest and baddest actor, Danny Trejo, has become the epitome of on-screen badass. His slick black ponytail, scarred face and iconic handlebar mustache are unmistakable, his gruff voice and larger-than-life personality have helped him land more death-defying roles than any other Latino actor in the world. American film history.
Next week, Trejo will drop by UCSB for an Arts & Lectures/Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies event to discuss his long and troubled journey from a rough house in Los Angeles, through a life of crime and drug addiction. , and finally to a long and storied career on the big screen, as described in his latest book, Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.
The book delves into his life before fame, when Trejo was a young boy growing up in a broken house in 1950s Los Angeles, where the culture of machismo was all he knew. Trejo was separated from his family very early in life when his father separated him from his mother. He was forced to grow up quickly, seeking love and attention wherever he could find it.
My grandmother and grandfather had 11 children, six boys and five girls, and men ruled the world, Trejo said. The men he grew up with were working-class, construction workers he remembered as sweaty, fat, and angry. The women, he said, were too exhausted from doing all the housework to give him the time of day. He remembers being ignored whenever he asked them anything.
But her uncle Gilbert always gave up whatever he did to help. All the other guys were still mad. Gilbert was the man, and he was always well dressed. But he turns out to be a drug dealer and armed robber.
Trejo followed Gilbert in a new cholo lifestyle, and under the wing of his uncles, he felt at home, even if it led him to a life of crime. Gilbert taught me how to play, Trejo said. If someone gives you a dirty look, you return it. What if you were beaten? You have proven yourself.
His uncle eventually overdosed and died. In the early 80s, after years in prison and addicted to drugs, Trejo got sober. In 1985, he got his first role as an extra, earning $50 to be in the background as a tattooed.
Soon he became Hollywood’s go-to villain, acting alongside Robert De Niro, Antonio Banderas and Nicolas Cage, and working with legendary directors like Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino.
He also expanded his personal philosophy on intergenerational trauma, masculinity and fatherhood. In his book, he describes how he approaches his relationships with his children in contrast to his experiences with his father.
Everything my father did, I did the opposite, he says. Trejo describes that in the 1950s it was not appropriate for a father and his children to openly say I love you, but with his own children he made sure they knew how he felt every day .
He uses his fame to speak out about addiction and recovery, often visiting juvenile halls or recovery centers to share his story.
I’m really proud to be able to help. I think the platform that the good Lord has given us with this film is amazing, Trejo said. I wish more actors would get involved. We can make a difference.
Danny Trejo speaks at Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. on April 12. For more information, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.com/2023/04/06/danny-trejo-to-speak-on-troubled-past-life-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan sentenced for putting ‘army officers’ families at risk’
- UK: BSA Unveils Professional Immigration Services
- Stonehill SB knocked down by Merrimack in Doubleheader Two-Day Series
- Lady Hawks raises $20,000 through retail capsule collection to support Dress for Success Atlanta
- UAE stock markets fall as World Bank lowers economic forecast
- Google Makes Deleting App Accounts Easy
- Traffic to be diverted in Chennai on April 8 due to PM Modi’s visit, here are the details – The New Indian Express
- Lavrov: Russia will quit grain deal with Ukraine if export curbs are not resolved
- Australia’s trade deal loses steam after alcohol tax hike
- Watchers worry: Jokowi darkens Megawati’s figure
- Buffalo actor Louis Mustillo’s alter ego is set for second season of ‘Cooper’s Bar’
- Charleston Open: Jessica Pegula defeats Paula Badosa, books semi with Belinda Bencic