Leslie Jones wants to be the new host of the ‘Daily Show’

Leslie Jones is ready.

The comedian revealed People that she wants to be considered the new host of “The Daily Show”.

“It should definitely be a black woman,” the 55-year-old said.

“It would be great to have a black woman late at night. It’s time. I think people are ready for that. Now I’m not shitting on white women or anything. I say it like that.”

Following Trevor Noah’s departure from “The Daily Show” in December, Jones was the first guest host to warm up the mic on the late-night show, with three episodes in January.

Many viewers thought Jones was a perfect fit for the show after his late-night debut, sharing his thoughts on an accidental NSFW MLK Jr. statue.

In time, we’ll see this statue for what it really is: Martin Luther King descending on his wife. I can not see him ! she joked about the program.

She recalled the experience as “one of those fits in the pocket.”

“You know when you’re getting ready for a costume and you’re like, ‘Yeah, that costume looks good on me. Yo, I don’t mind wearing this style on me. ‘The Daily Show’ was [that]“, she told People.







The “Saturday Night Live” alum had a high opinion of the late-night show crew, describing his time as “not chaotic” and “not stressful.”

“Everyone was good at their job and everyone stayed in their lane and did their job,” she revealed. “Even when we were editing jokes and stuff and stuff, they were so respectful, and then they were so good at what they did.”

Jones felt an instant connection with the staff, feeling like she was “talking to old friends”.

“There were lines where I was like, ‘OK, how am I trying to say that?’ And I’m telling you, these writers would say it, and I’d say, ‘Damn. Are you in my head? They were good.’

The ‘Ghostbusters’ actor “definitely” felt a new sense of comfort working with The Daily Show team, especially when she found out that Jen Flanz was the showrunner.







“I remember telling Lenny [Jones’ writer], ‘Holy shit, if Jen Flanz was the showrunner of everything I did, we’d probably still have this show. To me, she was the epitome of someone who can do her job without being an asshole. And it’s a real speech.

The comedian hopes her time in the office has proven she deserves a spot on the legendary talk show, which was hosted by Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998, Jon Stewart from 1999 to 2015 and Trevor Noah from 2015 to 2022.

Prior to hosting “The Daily Show,” Jones sought advice from comedian Chris Rock on making a good impression in hopes of a comeback.

“He told me not to be Trevor [Noah] and not be Jon Stewart, just be myself. I’m Leslie Jones, so it’s going to be totally different, at least for me. Like anything that’s been brought to me, it’s an opportunity to come and do something I’ve never done before,” she told the Post earlier this year.

Aside from awaiting a call to become the new queen of late-night talk shows, the comedian is keeping busy touring the comedy show “Leslie Jones: Live” and debuting in her memoir, “Leslie F*cking Jones” in September.