Emily Ratajkowski quit acting due to sexism

Emily Ratajkowski has officially left Hollywood. The ‘Gone Girl’ actress has revealed that after her audition for Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satire ‘Triangle of Sadness’, she chose to step away from the film industry as a whole . Lifelong model Ratajkowski made her screen debut with a two-episode stint on “iCarly” before starring in films like “We Are Your Friends,” “Lying and Stealing,” “I Feel Pretty,” and ” Easy”. “But I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I’m an artist who performs and this is my outlet,'” Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times. “I felt like a piece of meat that people were judging by saying, ‘Does she have anything other than her [breasts]?’” His last audition was for ‘Triangle of Sadness’ before Charlbi Dean Kriek was cast; the actress-model died suddenly shortly after the film’s release. Ratajkowski shared that after her first major film role in 2014’s “Gone Girl,” her team tried to land her roles which proved her to be a “serious actress with longevity.” That is, until Ratajkowski fired his acting agent, sales rep and manager in early 2020 after he grew tired of making himself “digestible to the powerful men of Hollywood.” Related Related “I didn’t trust them,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can handle getting phone calls. I’m going to make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women. The ‘My Body’ author added that she’s less inclined to be beholden to “power dynamics and the power wielded by boys’ clubs.” Ratajkowski recalled a particularly tense moment when her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s WME agent, while ‘clearly drunk’, compared her to ‘Pamela Anderson before Hep C’ . Bear-McClard, a frequent collaborator of the Safdie brothers with whom Ratajkowski shares a son, was recently accused of sexual misconduct, assault and grooming underage women on the sets of “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems.” “I thought about how [Bear-McClard] had slipped into the room, a room full of men who only two years before had kissed Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraged their young female clients to date him in hotel rooms,” Ratajkowski wrote in his memoir. from 2021. “I hated that my husband was tied to these men.” Now she told the Los Angeles Times, “And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in male POVs. Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about It’s a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is fucked up. And it’s dark. She added of her ongoing custody battle and divorce settlement, “We all know the justice system is really sexist. And I’m scared. I learn that outspoken women don’t often have their children… The world is pretty brutal for women, no matter what they look like. Ratajkowski added, “I hate the idea that because, like, Sydney Sweeney posts sexy photos and has a bikini line that she kind of hurts women. Can we stop blaming Sydney Sweeney? Or the woman who had an affair with [Maroon 5 frontman] Adam Levine who everyone was so mad at for him? When the power dynamics in the world are so skewed, why do we give all this weight to women? » The former actress summed up: “It’s beautiful, like I woke up. It’s kind of like the archetypal Pygmalion, the classic story of the dummy or statue coming to life. There is something that was created in the perfect image of a man, and then it takes on a life of its own. I feel like I’m going inside myself. Being able to affirm what I want – it feels like it’s only just begun. My life as a creator and not as a muse. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

