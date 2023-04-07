Florida movie-themed vacation home impresses for $11.75 million





Prepare the popcorn. Oscar fever is a year-round condition top holiday home in Florida.

I’m pretty familiar with Hollywood, and it’s like stepping into the Oscars, says listing agent Edward Johnston. When you’re driving, Oscar is literally up front setting the stage with the red carpet.

For a shopper looking for celebrity-like vibes in Central Florida, the VIP Hollywood Experience Mansion in Davenport, Floridais on the market for $11.75 million. When you walk in, it’s like Hollywood Boulevard with all the different star names literally on the floor, says Johnston. Exterior with Oscar in the front Devore Design Entrance Devore Design Food Devore Design All 14,297 square feet of the massive residence is movie-themed, including each of the 20 en-suite bedrooms. Movie buffs will love the tech that echoes the cinematic theme. You can walk into the ‘Rocky’ room, open the door, and the music plays on ‘Rocky,’” says Johnston. “If you walk into the ‘Batman’ room, that music plays. Don’t worry though the music will stop after a few seconds. It doesn’t play all night, laughs Johnston. Two of the bedrooms are ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Lion King’ themed bunk rooms, perfect for kids of all ages. “Wizard of Oz” themed room Devore Design “Godfather” themed room Devore Design bowling alley Devore Design Basketball court Devore Design For indoor entertainment, there’s a half-court basketball court, bowling alley, game room and, of course, a movie theater. Home “is your own experience,” says Johnston. “By staying there, you have everything you need and you don’t have to leave the property. All your amenities are there. Outside, the Hollywood theme continues, and there’s plenty of space around the pool and lazy river to soak up the Florida sun or grab a drink from the tiki bar. I can honestly say that every time I go there I see something new, says Johnston. You can be in different parts of the house and fall in love with certain things. Suitable for a house that can accommodate several families, the kitchen is enormous. It includes four Sub-Zero double refrigerators, two cooktops, two double ovens and a wine cooler. A nearby dining room offers 37 seats and is located close to the main living areas. “The living room has a wall-mounted cinema with LED panels, where the whole wall is a screen,” says Johnston. Living space Devore Design Swimming pool with outdoor screen Devore Design Outdoor space Devore Design For guests who just can’t get away from work, the house is equipped with a large conference room. The house is so big, and it’s fun and magical; but at the same time, it’s set up for business, says Johnston. So for people who want to come with their family and maybe a few board members from their company, the family can have their own adventure at home and the others can be in a meeting. The property will be one of four short term vacation rentals in a gated complex about 20 minutes from the Disney theme parks. This one was finished in 2021. Another one is almost finished. Each will have a different theme. This Hollywood home rents for around $5,000 a night, with a three-night minimum. And according to Johnston, business is extremely dynamic. Just got the latest bookings update, and we’ve already passed $1.1 million in bookings for this year, he reports. So who could be the ideal owner of this blockbuster on the big screen? I think the ideal buyer will be an investor who wouldn’t mind using it for family getaways, says Johnston. Bedroom Devore Design “Lion King” themed room Devore Design Bedroom Devore Design The post office Hollywood Beginning: Movie-themed Florida vacation home wows for $11.75 million appeared first on Real Estate News and Insights | real estate agent.com.



