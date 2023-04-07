North Korean actor, in disgrace with Kim Jong-Un, stripped from TV show





North Korea has erased all records of a disgraced actor from a popular TV show, according to NK News.

The actor is rumored to have ties to Jang Song Taek, whom Kim Jong-Un had executed.

The actor was digitally replaced by another actor in the rerun of the series, according to the outlet.



North Korea has meticulously erased all traces of an actor from reruns of a popular TV show, amid rumors he has fallen out of favor with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, according to NK News. Choe Ung Chol, an actor known for his good looks, was digitally replaced by actor Pak Jong Taek on the show “Party Secretary Taehongdang.” The series was otherwise completely unchanged, according to North Korea expert Professor Tatiana Gabroussenko writing for the outlet. Choe may have fallen out of favor with the regime because of his playboy lifestyle, as well as his potential ties to Jang Song Taek, an uncle of Kim Jong Un who was infamously executed in 2013, according to Gabroussenko. Various rumors suggest that Choe had sex with Jang’s niece or daughter, and possibly had a child with one of them, Gabroussenko wrote. She stressed that “there’s no way to know for sure” about the rumours. North Korea’s closed society and strictly state-controlled media means it is extremely difficult to obtain reliable information, with outsiders often dependent on defectors’ accounts. Jang, once considered the most powerful person in North Korea after Kim himself, has been denounced as “despicable human scum”. Jang was charged with several crimes, but state media also noted that he did not applaud Kim enthusiastically enough, as reported by NPR. A widely shared account of his execution said that Kim arranged for him to be torn apart by 120 ravenous dogs, although this was later almost certainly proven to be untrue. However, we do know that Jang was also removed from visual documentation, as Reuters reported at the time. A before and after image of Jang Song-Thaek’s erasure from North Korean state media.

“Party Secretary Taehongdang” first aired in 1997 and intertwines several stories set in the famine of the 1990s. Choe played the son-in-law of a provincial official who is initially admired, but balks at the prospect of leading a task force in freezing conditions. He is shamed to do so by his wife, who is an all-female group. Pak’s replacement for Choe is perfectly done, wrote Gabroussenko.

