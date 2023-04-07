Sing Into Spring takes a musical journey through the senses on April 27, 2023





April 7, 2023 – The Santa Fe College (SF) Singers, led by music teacher Lynn Sandefur, will perform their annual Sing Into Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall on North Campus -west of Santa Fe College (SF), 3000 NW 83rd Street, Gainesville. Tickets are $15 for adults; $9 for seniors, students, military and children 12 and under; and free for SF students, faculty, and staff with college IDs. Tickets are available at the Fine Arts Hall box office at 352-395-4181 or online on Showpass at showpass.com/spring-is-for-singing/. Sandefur explained that the SF Singers hope to take audiences on a decades-long journey through music that appeals to all of the senses. On the program, the Lamentations of Jeremiah which interprets the cries of the biblical prophet; rhythm and blues and jazz selections including At Last, made famous by Etta James, and Route 66; and musical theater pieces from Hire, Ragtime and the Santa Fe Colleges 2023 Summer Musical, City of Angels. The 28 singing students have majors as varied as education, engineering, health sciences and journalism in addition to music. Learning and playing music uses both hemispheres of the brain simultaneously, Sandefur said. Music, fine arts and the performing arts provide our students with important opportunities to learn creative, team-building and interpersonal skills that they can use in all areas of their professional and personal lives. . The choir, ensembles and soloists will be accompanied by live music provided by Associate Professor of Music and Conductor David Smith and Associate Professor of Music Mitch McKay. There will be a special appearance by former SF band manager Steve Bingham and his jazz combo. Katherine Plympton and Gavan McVey will provide piano accompaniment. Sandefur, who directs vocal and choral activities at Santa Fe Colleges, holds a master’s degree in music education from the University of Florida. Its choirs, ensembles and students have regularly received the highest honors and awards at national and national festivals and competitions. She was a featured soloist with the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and performed lead roles in Lil Abner, Finians Rainbow and Puccini Lady Butterfly. Sing into Spring is organized and sponsored by the Santa Fe College Fine and Performing Arts and Entertainment Media Department. For more information about the Santa Fe Singers and the College Vocal Music Program, call Sandefur at 352-381-3639. For ticket information, call the SF Box Office at 352-395-4181.

