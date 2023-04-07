‘Rocket Man’ Show Pays Homage to Elton John’s Vintage Era

Elton John is saying goodbye to his concert audience this year.

But Rus Anderson is ready to step in as the next best thing with John’s full approval.

The Scottish-born singer and pianist, who now resides in Clearwater, Florida, has been performing as a tribute to John since 2009. He and his wife, Somali, carefully curated and constructed “The Rocket Man Show” into an authentic replica. John’s shows around 1973, when his album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” secured him a place among the best pop groups in the world, and possibly THE best.

Now, “The Rocket Man Show,” which debuts in the metro area on April 13 at the Fisher Theater in Detroit, is one of the best tributes in the world, thanks in large part to a call Anderson received in 2017.

“Of course it was (John’s) avocado, and of course it scared the crap out of me,” Anderson, 43, said by phone. “But I called back and they wanted to use me to do a whole bunch of body double stuff for videos and photos, fashion, things like that.

“So since 2017, I’ve had a relationship with Elton’s office, and it’s just kind of become a life of its own and our show has been noticed as well.”

It also led to a few in-person meetings with the man himself for Anderson. “The first time was backstage at his Million Dollar Piano concert in Las Vegas, which was epic,” Anderson recalled. “Then twice I sat down with him and spent time with him, his husband, and his kids. He’s always been really nice to me and to my wife, and he was really interested in the concept of a tribute act “Do you wear costumes?” ‘Do you go over there and recreate my show?’ He was very curious. I think he takes a kick out of it.

“It’s all very surreal.”

However, Anderson did not want to become a substitute for Elton John.

A performer “since I was a little boy” in Scotland, Anderson has played in several rock bands playing original material. Then, after moving to the United States in 2003, he began working in piano bars and playing with Top 40 bands, becoming an active musician. Elton John’s tribute, he says, “kind of evolved” from all of that.

“By the time I was in my twenties, people were like, ‘You kinda remind us of Elton John,'” Anderson said. “I will, ‘Elton John? He is in his sixties!’ And they’re like, no, no, no, Elton when he was younger. Then I was like, ‘OK, now I get it…’”

Anderson began researching photos and footage of John’s performances in the early and mid-70s and working on the repertoire, while his wife began recreating the costumes – from glittery baseball uniforms to Donald’s outfit Duck. John’s camp endorsement, meanwhile, gave Anderson access to the star’s own clients, personal trainers, music producers and choreographers.

“What a privilege to work with the people who actually work with Elton John, the voice coaches and things like that,” notes Anderson, who was recently for a John video game with Roblox, while his wife served as a costume consultant for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which kicked off in 2018. “It’s mind-blowing and surreal because I never thought in a million years I’d be doing something like this. It is a very rewarding and fun adventure.

Anderson made “many good friends” in tribute band circles around the world and portrayed John on the E! program “Clash of the Cover Bands”, produced by Jimmy Fallon. (He lost to a tribute to Lady Gaga who was also a good friend.” “It’s a tight-knit community,” Anderson says. “You’d think there’s a lot of competition, but there isn’t. We’re all good friends, including me and several other Elton John acts.

However, “The Rocket Man Show”‘s place in the music world is about to change.

John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is due to end on July 8 in Sweden, and he swore he’s not kidding as he hung up his tour clothes this time, although he didn’t rule out the occasional performance or the Royalties. Either way, John will be underperforming, which means Anderson and his cronies will be filling a void and paying homage. That means potentially greater demand and for Anderson a chance to grow the act as he himself grows.

“I can’t play 20-year-old Elton John forever,” Anderson admits, “but the beautiful thing is I can step into different eras, just like Elton did. I can enter in the tuxedos, in the Versace era with the suits, then ‘The Lion King’ and stuff like that and going on. I think I still have a lot of life left in me. I don’t intend to m stop just because Elton is – if anything, that’s all the more reason to keep going, isn’t it?

“The Rocket Man Show” plays at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 orbroadwayindetroit.com.