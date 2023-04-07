Lance Reddicks’ cause of death disputed by actor’s family as totally incompatible with his lifestyle





Lance Reddicks’ lawyer released a statement denying reports that he died of heart and arterial conditions, calling them incompatible with his way of life. The actor and musician, best known for his roles in Thread and the John Wick series, died on March 17 at the age of 60. Representatives said at the time that he died of natural causes, but no specific details were released. According to a coroner’s report released earlier this week by TMZ, there were two immediate causes of Reddicks’ death: ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The American Heart Association describes the old as a condition in which blood flow (and therefore oxygen) is restricted or reduced in a part of the body, and the last like a buildup of plaque in the arteries in or leading to the heart. Reddicks’ lawyer, James Hornstein, has now slammed the report as baseless, saying the coroner’s statement as it appears on his death certificate is not the result of an autopsy and that no autopsy was practiced on him to begin with. Hornstein spoke on behalf of Reddicks’ widow, Stephanie, whom he continues to represent as an attorney, saying in a statement shared with People that the information on the death certificate is unsubstantiated and inconsistent with the facts known to the family. Hornstein argued that it was unlikely Reddick had any of the conditions listed on his death certificate. To my knowledge, he said, no medical examination of Lance in his lifetime has ever indicated such conditions. Lance was the most physically fit person I have ever known. He trained daily in his home gym, including intensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work outside the home. He ate as if a dietitian was watching his every meal. The information on the death certificate is completely inconsistent with his way of life. Alongside his tenure in film and television, Reddick garnered acclaim for his role as Commander Zavala in the Fate series. Shortly after the announcement of his death, the players of Destiny 2began gathering at The Tower in-game to pay their respects. The game developer, Bungie, later revealed that Reddick still has upcoming performances in the game.

