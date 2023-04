“The Resident” canceled at Fox after 6 seasons – The Hollywood Reporter

the resident is no longer with Fox. The network canceled its medical drama after six seasons. The decision comes nearly three months after the residentproduced by Disney’s 20th Television, has completed its 13-episode sixth season. Speculation about the show’s fate has swirled since the end of the season – the shortest of the show’s six. the resident had its lowest-rated season yet among adults 18-49, averaging a 0.53 rating in the key demographic for ads over seven viewing days (compared to 0.7 last season). According to Fox, the show’s cross-platform audience of 6.9 million viewers was down 12% from the 2021-22 season. When the resident established in January 2018, 20th TV was still part of the 21st Century Fox family which included the broadcast network. A month earlier, however, Fox and Disney had agreed to a $71 billion sale of the studio and several cable assets to Disney; this agreement was concluded in 2019. Since then, Fox has made efforts to own or co-own as much of its programming as possible. the resident and both 911 the shows — whose future on Fox is yet to be determined — are the only dramas airing on the network this season in which Fox Entertainment does not have a stake. (20th TV also produces the network’s animated comedies The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers And The big North.) Additionally, Fox has ordered another medical drama, titled Doctor, earlier this week. This series, a co-production between Sony Pictures TV and Fox Entertainment, is based on a hit Italian show that has been adapted in several other countries. Meanwhile, sources say the resident star Matt Czuchry will remain in the 20th TV installment and is expected to join the next season of FX american horror storythat the studio produces. Co-creator Amy Holden Jones executive produces the resident with showrunner Andrew Chapman, Rob Corn, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, Marc Halsey, Joy Gregory and Czuchry. Jones is still in business with Fox, writing and producing a detective show called Archie and Pete it’s on a script-to-serial development track. Matt Nix (CBS’ real liesfox the gifted) is also an executive producer. Keep track of all broadcast cancellations, renewals and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporternetwork dashboard.

