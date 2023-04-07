Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beaten by Bollywood star in ‘most influential people’ poll | royal | News





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been beaten by a Bollywood star in the TIME 100 2023 readers’ poll of the world’s most influential people. Yet they still finished fourth – which could be seen as a ray of hope for the couple as they saw their popularity ratings plummet in the United States. The TIME 100 survey allows readers to vote for who they think most deserves a spot on the annual list.

Shah Rukh Khan topped the poll, receiving 4% support after more than 1.2 million votes were cast. Mr Khan, 57, is arguably India’s most famous actor, having received awards for his appearances in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Chennai Express. He is also an internationally acclaimed producer and co-owner of the Knight Riders Group women’s cricket team. Mr Khan, who remains a top actor in India, also appeared in his latest film Pathaan in January. JUST IN: Professor who said all Britons benefited from slavery mocks UK for ‘causing’ Queen’s death

TIME revealed it’s one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 so far, grossing nearly $130 million. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have returned to headlines since Prince Harry released his memoir Spare in January, finished third and fourth. The 38-year-old is also still known for founding the Invictus Games, an athletic competition for wounded, injured and ill military veterans. The couple received 1.9% of the public vote, just short of Iranian women protesting for greater freedoms against the country’s Islamist regime.

Meghan, an actress-turned-royal, has been an anti-racism and women’s rights campaigner since stepping back from the royal family. But, despite their notoriety with TIME readers, it remains to be seen whether the Sussexes will be able to overturn their dismal US polls. Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi ended up in fifth place with 1.8% of the vote. The 35-year-old Paris St Germain striker helped propel the Albiceleste to their first World Cup trophy since 1986.

Throughout his career, Messi has won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Barcelona. He also won the Copa America with Argentina and received seven Ballon d’Or awards. Follow our social media accounts here on facebook.com/ExpressUSNews and @expressusnews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1756037/prince-harry-meghan-markle-bollywood-influential-people-dxus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related