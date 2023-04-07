First Look at Ezra Bridger Live Actor in Ahsoka (Photos)





The new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka revealed a first look at Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. Ahsoka marks the live-action debut of a number of Star Wars animated characters, including Sabine Wren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Both characters were the protagonists of the hit animated series star wars rebelswhich comes from producer Dave Filoni. Filoni will now direct these characters to live action in Ahsokawhich stars Rosario Dawson as padawan-turned-Jedi Ahsoka Tano who audiences were reintroduced to in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The first trailer for Ahsoka gave a first look at all of the characters above, including the long-lost Ezra Bridger. First look at Ezra Bridger’s live action revealed THE Ahsoka trailer released at Star Wars Celebration 2023 unveiled a number of animated characters making their live-action debuts in the Disney+ series, including Ezra Bridger. Disney+ After a long casting debate, the star wars rebels The hero was confirmed to be played by Eman Esfandi in live-action. Give it to Esfandi A first look at Esfandi’s character was spotted in a scene with Natashi Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine Wren, who can be seen watching a hologram of Ezra. Disney+ The fate of Ezra Bridger remained unknown at the end of season 4 of star wars rebels after sacrificing himself to ensure the downfall of Grand Admiral Thrawn. In the finale, Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano made a pact to search for him. Disney+ What is Ezra Bridger’s role in Ahsoka? Ahsoka seems to essentially act as a live-action sequel series for star wars rebelswith several of its famous characters leading the show. While rebels ended in season 4, it still left things open for a return to the story via the Ahsoka and Sabines mission to find Ezra. If this trailer is anything to go by, it seems the duo have so far failed in their mission to locate Ezra, but Sabine hasn’t given up hope on her missing friend. The trailer for Ahsoka confirmed that the leader of the Jedi will seek to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn, who reappeared after his battle with Ezra in the rebels final. If Thrawn survived, it seems likely that Ezra did as well. What happened to Ezra since then is still unclear, but rumors suggest he may have found himself in a new place called “The New Beyond” and could return to Ahsoka with new Force powers. After the events of rebels finale, he’ll also be without his signature green lightsaber, but his possible Sabine could use it instead. Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ in August 2023.

