Hollywood turns on streaming, the residue disappears

Actress Diana-Maria Riva is all too familiar with the cancellation of one of her shows. For an artist, this is a painful and unfortunate part of show business. But it was different.

In December, Riva was devastated when she discovered thatchubby chronicles,its recently canceled family comedy would be removed from HBO Max’s extensive streaming library, one of dozens of shows HBO effectively removed for US viewers last year. Among others:Westworld,The Time Travelers Wife, Minx, Mrs. Fletcher and many anime and reality series.

For Riva, the developments were overwhelming. Over 10 episodes, the critically acclaimed series followed Cucu, a plus-size 12-year-old teenager, as she and her Dominican family adjust to life in 1980s Miami.

It was like someone had broken up with you and came back to remind you a few weeks later that we had broken up, says Riva, who played Cucus’ mother. It was already heartbreaking. But then it’s an extra punch to just say, Now let’s erase the evidence that you’ve been here before.

As streamers face increasing pressure to save money, many have followed HBO’s lead. Deleting original shows from their libraries can help streamers get tax breaks and, to a lesser extent, save on residual payments. But it draws criticism that they sideline already marginalized voices and deprive creatives of already slimmer residual paychecks. The issues have heightened tensions between executives and writers amid union contract negotiations that began late last month and could lead to a major work stoppage this spring.

Streaming companies offer this defense: They never promised the shows would live forever. In a hyper-competitive and changing market, they say, every streamer tries to balance many offers with simple survival.

Streamers are tightening their belts

Amid the downturn in the tech and media industries, streamers are being pressured to cut spending and make a profit rather than chasing growth at all costs, says media analyst Dan Rayburn.

These companies have had to change the way they spend on content because Wall Street says you need to break even much faster, Rayburn says. He quoteshow disney stocksplunged in November after the company revealed that its direct-to-consumer unit, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, lost nearly $1.5 billion in one quarter.

HBOs 2022 purges that happened as its parent company,Warner Bros., merged with Discovery,allowing a multitude of tax deduction possibilities were the most notable example. But his rivals quickly followed suit. In January, Starz erased a handful of shows, including Dangerous Liaisons, a costume drama that disappeared from its streaming app days after the finale aired. Some fans said they missed the last episode.

Then, a few weeks later, Showtime suffered its own cull. It eliminated the drama American Rust directed by Jeff Daniels, among others. Paramount+, with Showtime integrated into the service, has done the same with some of its offerings, including the revival of Jordan Peeles from The Twilight Zone.

Some of these shows have found new homes. For those who don’t, including Gordita Chronicles, the effects of their disappearance are widespread. Potential viewers might never have the chance to find out. Actors and writers no longer know if their work will be reviewed. And the original streamer no longer has to pay residuals.

It’s unclear how much money streamers are saving from these wipes. But Rayburn says the companies clearly concluded that the deleted shows weren’t bringing in enough new customers or significantly helping retention efforts. Instead, streamers bought programming from rivals, including free and ad-supported streaming TV channels like Tubi, which recently started hosting some HBO shows, including Westworld.

Streamers, Rayburn says, don’t have to host shows for years. Additionally, customers have become accustomed to switching between applications to search for titles that bounce between them.

Casey Bloys, president and CEO of HBO and HBO Max, said on a recent episode ofThe Watch Podcastfor streamers to take a closer look at their libraries and see how to get the most out of them.

The idea that everything a company produces will be in the same place forever and ever, for $15 a month, for eternity is a relatively new concept, Bloys said. $15 a month will be enough to cover everything for the rest of the time? It’s a good idea, but it’s not viable.

The decline of residues

The changing landscape has alarmed creatives who have already seen their residuals dwindle over the years.

Residuals were once the lifeblood of an actor or writer’s livelihood, with fat checks constantly rolling in as series were syndicated and appeared as reruns. Now, creatives say, their residual income has dropped as streamers have grown. Under union-brokered contracts, streamers still pay residuals, but those upstream payments are hardly of the size that cast and crew receive from TV stations.

According to the Writers Guild of America Wests contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a single rerun of a prime-time show on ABC would currently earn its writer $24,558. But if this show was on Netflix, the writer would earn at most $20,018 in household residuals for the episode. And if the show was on a smaller streamer like HBO Max, that annual payment would max out at $13,346. Each additional year that a show airs on a streamer, the residuals decrease. This, of course, assumes that the show remains part of the library.

The drop in residuals is an issue that industry insiders say could come to a head as the WGA’s contract expires in May, followed shortly by the expiration of the directors’ and actors’ guild contracts, which both are due to expire on June 30. better residual rates, writers want higher minimum wage rates and better financial security in an industry that’s far more likely to order a 10-episode season than the 22-episode season that was the norm when broadcasters dominated the media. The last writers’ strike, a 100-day work stoppage that ended in 2008,cost the California economy an estimated $2 billion.

In case you were wondering why a WGA strike might be imminent, my first residual check for the show I wrote about was $12,000. Just got my first residual check for my $4 streaming show, screenwriter Kyra Jones tweeted.

Even though residuals have dropped, Riva says they play a crucial role in ensuring that an actor earns enough money in any given year, currently $26,470 to maintain eligibility for insurance through the Guild of actors, SAG-AFTRA.

If you haven’t had a lot of work recently, but you had at least enough residuals to get you past that minimum threshold, that means you can insure your family, Riva says.

Marginalized voices cast aside

In a February press release, the Writers Guild of America West denounced HBO’s withdrawal of its shows, saying it illustrates how consolidation increases the power of gatekeepers at the expense of marginalized voices.

The guild cited HBO’s decisions to pull Gordita Chronicles and Tuca & Bertie, an animated series whose two leads were voiced by women of color. He also highlighted the studiosvery unusual move to chop Batgirl a near-completed film starring Leslie Grace, an Afro-Latina actor whom HBO shelved for a tax deduction instead of releasing him. In January, the chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Gunnar Wiedenfels said the company is done pursuing those content-related write-offs.

We can’t just let shows fade away, especially shows that portray immigration and Latinx families in a positive light, said Brigitte Muoz-Liebowitz, showrunner of Gordita Chronicles. Our communities are humanized by comedy. And not having the show there as part of our media lexicon, that shows regression for me.

In a statement, HBO Max said the cancellation of Gordita Chronicles was a very difficult decision made as part of a move away from family entertainment. The streamer also confirmed that he returned the rights to the shows to Sony.

While other affected shows have found new homes through licensing deals, Gordita Chronicles remains in limbo, nearly impossible to find. For a while, some episodes still aired on American Airlines flights, but they too have recently disappeared from in-flight viewing options.

Muoz-Liebowitz and Juan Javier Cardenas, who played Cucus’ father on the show, hope Sony finds him a new home. Cardenas says that when other of his shows were canceled, he took comfort in knowing that the work would survive. Not so with Gordita Chronicles at least, not now.

Knowing that in the end Cardenas is saying, despite all the heart and soul that we put into the show, that it won’t be available for people in the future to watch and enjoy it, that’s a very sad thing.