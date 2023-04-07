There are camps in Bollywood, they have their fixed singers: Shibani Kashyap | Bollywood

It’s been nearly five years since Shibani Kashyap lent her voice to a Bollywood song. The singer-songwriter, who has handled shows and gigs, says she knows better than to apply for work at industry camps. Shibani Kashyap recently traveled to Uzbekistan for a show

While Kashyap is open to singing for movies, she doesn’t believe in knocking on a door that won’t open. there are camps [in Bollywood] and they have their singers and musicians. Wahan by kisi aur ki entrance nahin hai. So I think there’s no point in trying to go that route. I need my music to be followed and loved by people, and that’s what happens anyway, says the 44-year-old, who recently represented India in Uzbekistan with a performance at a diplomatic event.

Singer Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa (Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II; 2003) says she had to learn the hard way that music giants control the industry and decide who gets in. Ask her if she ever felt stuck, and pat comes the answer: always! My very first song Hogai Hai Mohabbat was a big hit and I thought nothing could stop me now. I expected smooth sailing, but I was so wrong because I had to face bigger obstacles and challenges. It felt like you had to be part of a side to get ahead.

Being a female artist in a male-dominated industry, the singer shares, meant her path was strewn with pitfalls. A lot of people couldn’t accept a girl from Delhi doing everything on her own. I remember knocking on the door of many music directors, and the answer was always, Arre, you make your own music, why are you calling us? she remembers.

At present, she is satisfied and happy with the kind of work offered to her. Apart from concerts and musical events, I have the opportunity to do prestigious shows like visiting different countries as officials and representing India. It is for me a bigger feather in my hat. When I represent a country, I feel the most proud, she concludes.