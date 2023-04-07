April screenings in LA pay homage to the Hollywood Ten at 75 – People’s World





Photos of Tender comrade and Sahara Seventy-five years ago, Hollywood entered one of its darkest periods. In 1947, 10 Hollywood writers and directors refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and were convicted of contempt of Congress. In response, top Hollywood studio heads turned their backs on these filmmakers. The Hollywood Ten Alvah Bessie, Herbert Biberman, Lester Cole, Edward Dmytryk, Ring Lardner, Jr., John Howard Lawson, Albert Maltz, Samuel Ornitz, Adrian Scott and Dalton Trumboas, these artists became famous, were blacklisted by the motion picture industry and in April 1948 were sentenced by the government to one year in federal prison. The persecution and blacklisting of these filmmakers went on for years, as the US government had already made known its interest in Hollywood and the leftist views of many in the industry. It became common to fire and/or deny employment to anyone who held communist political views or was in any way seen as communist sympathizers by their peers and the government. This series runs from April 13 to April 30 and highlights key films made by and about members of the Hollywood Ten and their Blacklisted colleagues, highlighting the part these filmmakers had in shaping how Hollywood portrayed the 20th Century History, from the Depression to World War II and the Holocaust. The series is programmed and annotated by Bernardo Rondeau, with our thanks to frequent PW contributor Ed Rampell. Films to be screened include tender comrade And Sahara at 7:30 p.m. on April 13, Cloak and Dagger And No one will escape at 7:30 p.m. on April 14, hollywood red at 2 p.m. on April 15, three faces west at 2 p.m. on April 16, Objective, Burma! at 2 p.m. on April 23, evil force And He ran all the way at 7:30 p.m. on April 27, Spartacus at 7:30 p.m. on April 29, and salt of the earth at 2 p.m. on April 30. The Academy Museum is located at 6067 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles 90036. Tickets can be ordered here. We hope you enjoyed this article. Before you go, please support great working class and pro-people journalism bymake a donationin the World of Peoples. We are not neutral. Our mission is to be a voice for truth, democracy, the environment and socialism. We believe in people before profits. So we take sides. Yours! We are part of the pro-democracy media that challenges the vast ecosystem of right-wing media propaganda that is brainwashing tens of millions and putting democracy at risk. Our journalism is free from corporate influence and paywalls because we are fully supported by our readers. At Peoples World, we believe news and information should be free and accessible to everyone. But we need your help. It takes a lot of money to produce and cover the unique stories you see on our pages. Only you, our readers and supporters, make this possible. If you enjoy reading Peoples World and the stories we bring to you,support our work by donating or becoming a monthly supporter today. DONOR



