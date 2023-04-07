Bollywood stars celebrate World Health Day 2023

Mumbai: On World Health Day, celebrities shared motivational videos and messages on their social media. Taking to Instagram, Jackie Shroff posted a video and photos to mark the day. He can be seen doing push-ups in the video. In one of the images, the actor can be seen standing by a swimming pool and making a Namaste gesture. Wearing pink kurta pajamas, Jackie can be seen touching the tree.

He captioned the post, “The greatest wealth is health!”

Read also :Healthcare must be accessible and affordable: Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has shared a video showcasing his healthy lifestyle. Workouts in the gym, playing golf, climbing trees and eating healthy.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Results or excuses? You choose…being healthy is a way of life..healthy is not skinny…healthy is happy, balanced, energetic and radiant with joy no matter what life throws at you.. healthy is a state of mind..#happyworldhealthday and here is the hope you are all taking small steps towards a healthier mind, body and soul.

Madhuri Dixit took to the Insta story and shared a photo, “WORLD HEALTH DAY. Everyone has a role to play for health for all. Take care of your health and that of your family.”

Read also :Good health depends on access to good sanitation facilities: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Veteran actor Anupam Kher doesn’t take his health for granted. From working out regularly to eating healthy, Kher’s fitness regimen is quite inspiring. On World Health Day, the 68-year-old shared a video of himself working out.

“Maine khush rehna isliye chuna because you are just healthy ke liye achcha hai. (I choose to be happy because it’s good for my health) Happy #JournéeMondialeDeLaSanté #AnnéeDuCorps,” he captioned the post, catching netizens’ attention.

“You always keep us motivated sir with your fantastic posts,” one social media user commented.

“Sir, you are the inspiration of everyone and especially the younger generation. The way you have designed your life with the achievement of every goal motivates us. Well done sir. Great respect,” wrote another.

In a previous interview with ANI, Mr. Kher was candid about his fitness journey and motivation. He said,

Seven years ago, when I turned 60, I felt I had to reinvent myself. I started by transforming myself physically, so people take seriously my intentions to reinvent myself. Therefore, I started exercising, going to the gym, doing yoga, and running.

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to bring attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO), founded in 1948. This year, the global health body celebrates its 75th anniversary. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is “Health for All”.

Read also :World Health Day 2023: There is no health without health and care workers, says WHO director-general

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Dettol has been working for a clean and healthy India since 2014 through the Banega Swachh India initiative, which is led by Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan. The campaign aims to highlight the interconnectedness of humans and the environment, and humans to each other, with a focus on One Health, One Planet, One Future Leaving No One Behind. He insists on the need to take care and consider the health of everyone in India, especially the vulnerable communities.LGBTQ population,indigenous peoples, different Indian tribes, ethnic and linguistic minorities, people with disabilities, migrants, geographically remote populations, gender and sexual minorities. With the currentCovid-19 pandemicthe need for WASH (Water,SanitationAndHygiene) is reaffirmed because handwashing is one of the ways to prevent coronavirus infection and other diseases. The campaign will continue to raise awareness on the same with emphasizing the importance of nutrition and health care for women and children, tacklingmalnutritionmental well-being, self-care, science and health,adolescent health and gender awareness. Along with the health of people, the campaign realized the need to also take care of the health of the ecosystem. Our environment is fragile due to human activity, which not only overexploits available resources, but also generates immense pollution due to the use and extraction of these resources. The imbalance has also resulted in an immense loss of biodiversity which has caused one of the greatest threats to human survival, climate change. He has now been described as a code red for humanity. The campaign will continue to cover issues such asair pollution,Waste Management,plastic ban,manual scanand sanitation workers andmenstrual hygiene. Banega Swasth India will also advance the dream of Swasth Bharat, the campaign believes that only a clean Swachh or India wherebathroomare used andwithout open defecation (ODF)status obtained under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched byPrime Minister Narendra Modiin 2014 can eradicate diseases like diahorrea and the country can become a healthy Swasth or India.