Most Popular Bollywood Movies of the 90s Directed by Unknown Directors: Main Khiladi Tu Anari

The 90s era in Hindi cinema is often known for its great music and fun performers. It was the era that delivered some of the greatest cult films of all time. Interestingly, few of these cult films were directed by well-known directors. In fact, some of these movies were made either by rookie directors or by those who haven’t made another movie. Now, these films may not be critically acclaimed like other great films of Indian cinema, but surely hold a special place in the hearts of most 90s kids. Discover 5 cult Hindi films from the 90s directed by unknown directors:

Vijaypath (1994)

Magnetic of time The film which marked Tabus’ debut as a top star and his first with frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn was a smash hit at the box office. The action artist also played Danny Denzongpa and Gulshan Grover and is still known for his songs and has become part of meme culture. The film was directed by Farouq Siddique who had previously directed another hit by Ajay Devgn Liver (1992), but I couldn’t do much after that. Principal Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

United Seven Perhaps Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s most popular film, Principal Khiladi Tu Anari was a remake of the Hollywood film Hard (1991). Also starring Shilpa Shetty, Rageshwari, Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan, the film was directed by Sameer Malkan. Four years later, he attempted to repeat the success by chaining Akshay and Saif for Keemat: They’re back (1998) but the film bombed. Gopi Kichan (1994)

Mata Sherawali One of the most beloved films of Suniel Shetty’s career, gopi kichan starred him in a dual role and was a remake of the 1990 Tamil film Avasara Font 100. He also starred Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, Suresh Oberoi, Aruna Irani and Mohan Joshi and is the sole director for producer Mukesh Duggal. Jaanam Samjha Karo (1999)

Karishma International Starring Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar, the romantic comedy-drama is still known for its songs. Also starring Shammir Kapoor and Jaspal Bhatti, it is the sole director of Andaleeb Sultanpuri, the son of lyricist Majrooh Sultanipuri. The director was the AD on Andaz Apna Apna (1994). Hadh Kar Di Aapne (2000)

RR Productions The only successful film of Govinda and Rani Mukerji who starred together in two other films besides this, I did my best is often considered one of the most iconic comic artists. It is directed by Manoj Agrawal, whose other two films also star Govinda – Pardesi Babou (1998) and Wow! Tera kya kehna (2002). Both films failed at the box office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/bollywood/132810-cult-bollywood-films-unknown-directors-main-khiladi-tu-anari-akshay-kumar-saif-ali-khan-gopi-kishan-suniel-shetty.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related